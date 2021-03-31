Bentley Mulliner Unveils Bespoke Bentayga Hybrid, Inspired by Chinese Culture

Bentley Mulliner has just made one of its Chinese customers very happy with this one-off Bentayga Hybrid, inspired by the color green, which represents purity, regeneration, hope, harmony, and growth in the People’s Republic. This green-themed Bentayga will be on display next month at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show.
Starting with the exterior, we can tell you that it’s finished in Viridian, a dark emerald hue created originally for the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept. It is best described as a dark shade of spring green, with flecks of amber and gold. The luxury SUV also comes with a gorgeous set of 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification Wheels, featuring Viridian accents of their own.
The interior, meanwhile, is properly bespoke with its Cumbrian Green hide, matching piano veneer, and contrast stitching. Mulliner also matched the interior veneered areas to the Cumbrian Green hide, looking to create a serene atmosphere. There’s also a bespoke handcrafted diamond design on the passenger fascia, featuring a silver metal overlay somewhat reminiscent of the EXP 100 GT concept.
Other highlights include white contrast stitching throughout the cabin (hand cross-stitched, takes 44 hours to complete), an illuminated Mulliner treadplate, and the integrated drinks cooler with its soft close door, frosted glass, illuminated bottle-chilling ring, and two bespoke Cumbria Crystal flutes.
When it’s not busy looking pretty, the Bentayga Hybrid (technically, it’s a plug-in hybrid) is free to showcase its electrified drivetrain, which consists of a 3.0-liter V6 gasoline engine and an electric motor. Together, they produce 443 hp (449 PS) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, accelerating you to 60 mph (96 kph) in 5.2 seconds, before maxing out at 158 mph (254 kph).
More importantly, you can drive for an estimated 31.7 miles (51 km) on electricity alone, as per NEDC official figures. Pricing for the updated 2021 Bentayga Hybrid has yet to be announced in the States, but it should cost about the same as the 2020 model, which retailed from $160,000.
