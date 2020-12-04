autoevolution
2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Shows Updated Front Fascia, Pricing Goes Up By $200

4 Dec 2020, 17:34 UTC ·
It may be called the Crosstrek Hybrid, but the fuel-sipping engine option actually happens to be a plug-in hybrid. Introduced for the 2019 model year, the Crosstrek Hybrid benefits from a few improvements for the 2021MY that also translate to a higher sticker price of $35,345 excluding freight.
The front bumper opens the list of changes, along with a hexagonal grille with a blue-accented silver wing. The trim around the fog lights has also been redesigned, and Subaru claims the suspension was “optimized for a better ride, handling, and steering response.” Offered in a single trim with an option package, the plug-in crossover is much obliged to return up to 17 miles in electric mode and 480 miles on a full charge and a full tank of gas.

Even though the 2.0-liter boxer is 100-percent Subaru, the plug-in hybrid system comes courtesy of Toyota. The four-cylinder engine is mated to a Lineartronic continuously variable transmissions and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and no fewer than two electric motors help the Crosstrek Hybrid save fuel whenever possible. One of those motors functions as the engine starter and as a generator; the other is tasked with propulsion and charging.

Because it’s a PHEV, this fellow here qualifies for a federal tax credit of $4,502, and certain states offer rebates of up to $1,500. As if that wasn’t good enough, the Crosstrek Hybrid qualifies for HOV permits in states like California, New York, and Maryland. If the urban jungle isn’t your thing, the 8.7-inch (221-mm) ground clearance and X-Mode assistance should serve you well off the beaten path. A bit of towing is also worthy of mentioning, with Subaru quoting up to 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) for the compact crossover.

For $2,500 more than the starting price, the option package mentioned earlier adds creature comforts like a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, and better technology. The Starlink 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system is also treated to voice-activated navigation by TomTom with over-the-air updates for the maps, and the audio system levels up to eight speakers and an amp.

