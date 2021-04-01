autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Space Month  
Car reviews:
 

Mercedes-AMG Officially Goes Hybrid With New E Performance Powertrains

1 Apr 2021, 12:34 UTC ·
Home > News > Auto Guide
The German high-performance car specialists have just revealed their plans for the immediate future, which will be electrified. Called E Performance, the company’s upcoming hybrid powertrains will utilize eight- and four-cylinder AMG-developed ICEs along with an electric motor and a high-performance battery that employ technologies derived from F1 race cars.
33 photos
Mercedes-AMG E Performance PowertrainMercedes-AMG E Performance PowertrainMercedes-AMG OneMercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe E PerformanceMercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe E PerformanceMercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe E PerformanceMercedes-AMG E Performance PowertrainMercedes-AMG E Performance PowertrainMercedes-AMG E Performance PowertrainMercedes-AMG E Performance PowertrainMercedes-AMG E Performance PowertrainMercedes-AMG E Performance PowertrainMercedes-AMG E Performance PowertrainMercedes-AMG E Performance PowertrainMercedes-AMG High Performance BatteryMercedes-AMG High Performance BatteryMercedes-AMG High Performance BatteryMercedes-AMG High Performance BatteryMercedes-AMG E Performance EDUMercedes-AMG E Performance EDU 2 Speed TransmissionMercedes-AMG E Performance PowertrainMercedes-AMG E Performance PowertrainMercedes-AMG E Performance PowertrainMercedes-AMG E Performance PowertrainMercedes-AMG High Performance BatteryMercedes-AMG High Performance BatteryMercedes-AMG High Performance BatteryMercedes-AMG E Performance PowertrainMercedes-AMG E Performance PowertrainMercedes-AMG E Performance PowertrainMercedes-AMG E Performance PowertrainMercedes-AMG E Performance Powertrain
Many automakers have electrified their powertrains to reduce emissions and increase performance, and now it’s time for mass-produced Mercedes-AMG models to take the hybrid and EV route.

The Affalterbach-based division has just unveiled the cornerstone of its immediate future in the form of the new E Performance powertrains.

The newly developed modular architecture will use AMG’s eight- and four-cylinder engines, which will be backed up by a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, a high-performance battery, and the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system.

Part of a rear axle-mounted Electric Drive Unit (EDU), the e-motor produces a maximum output of up to 150 kW (201 hp) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque, depending on the AMG model.

While the e-motor delivers power directly to the rear axle, AMG engineers state that it can also divert some of it to the front wheels when additional traction is required.

That is made possible by the 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system through the Cardan shaft and the drive shafts of the front wheels. The compact EDU also incorporates an electrically actuated two-speed transmission and an electronically controlled rear-axle differential lock.

Operating independently from the AMG Speedshift MCT gearbox, the automated two-speed transmission with specially tuned gear ratios is fitted with an electric actuator that shifts to the 2nd gear at approx. 87 mph (140 kph) to maximize torque delivery at high speeds.

Additionally, the electronically controlled rear-axle differential lock can distribute the optimal amount of torque to each rear wheel depending on the driving situation, making the cars far more agile when accelerating out of corners.

Also, on the rear axle, atop the EDU, we find a lightweight, high-performance battery that features an innovative cooling system.

The development of this 400-volt lithium-ion energy storage system began in 2016. It draws inspiration from the units used on the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team's Formula 1 hybrid race cars.

With a capacity of 6.1 kWh, continuous power of 70 kW, and peak power of 150 kW available for ten seconds, the 196-pound (89-kg) AMG High-Performance Battery achieves a very high power density for its weight.

That is made possible by the innovative cooling system, which uses independent cooling modules to optimize the temperature of all 560 cells individually.

The result is a battery pack that is consistently kept at the optimal temperature of 113°F (45°C), regardless of how often it’s charged or discharged. This exponentially increases its performance and lifespan when compared to equal-capacity packs that utilize a conventional cooling system.

Additionally, the E Performance powertrain's energy recuperation system will be able to transfer energy to the pack more efficiently because of this innovative cooling system.

Mercedes-AMG states the four electrified models will debut later this year, and among them will be an E Performance GT 4-Door Coupe that will pair these new technologies with the M177 V8 Biturbo engine for a maximum system output of around 805 hp (600 kW).

In addition, the high-performance division is developing fully electric models that will be based on upcoming Mercedes EQ BHEVs, with the first model set to be released this year.

Future models like the next-generation Mercedes-AMG C-Class are also set to include hybrid models based on an optimized version of the M 139 2.0-liter engine fitted with an electric exhaust-gas turbocharger.

Although it’s currently unclear if the four electrified models announced for 2021 will all be hybrid-powered or include the BHEV also scheduled to be released this year, the Mercedes-AMG model lineup is set to receive some state-of-the-art electric power very soon.

One thing’s certain, the Nordschleife production car lap record set by the AMG GT Black Series will soon be shattered by its electrified siblings.
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Mercedes-AMG Mercedes Hybrid Powertraon electrification Mercedes-AMG V8 Electric Turbocharger AMG High Performance Battery
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day