Mercedes-AMG Officially Goes Hybrid With New E Performance Powertrains

The German high-performance car specialists have just revealed their plans for the immediate future, which will be electrified. Called E Performance, the company’s upcoming hybrid powertrains will utilize eight- and four-cylinder AMG-developed ICEs along with an electric motor and a high-performance battery that employ technologies derived from F1 race cars.
Many automakers have electrified their powertrains to reduce emissions and increase performance, and now it’s time for mass-produced Mercedes-AMG models to take the hybrid and EV route.
The Affalterbach-based division has just unveiled the cornerstone of its immediate future in the form of the new E Performance powertrains.
The newly developed modular architecture will use AMG’s eight- and four-cylinder engines, which will be backed up by a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, a high-performance battery, and the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system.
kW (201 hp) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque, depending on the AMG model.
While the e-motor delivers power directly to the rear axle, AMG engineers state that it can also divert some of it to the front wheels when additional traction is required.
That is made possible by the 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system through the Cardan shaft and the drive shafts of the front wheels. The compact EDU also incorporates an electrically actuated two-speed transmission and an electronically controlled rear-axle differential lock.
AMG Speedshift MCT gearbox, the automated two-speed transmission with specially tuned gear ratios is fitted with an electric actuator that shifts to the 2nd gear at approx. 87 mph (140 kph) to maximize torque delivery at high speeds.
Additionally, the electronically controlled rear-axle differential lock can distribute the optimal amount of torque to each rear wheel depending on the driving situation, making the cars far more agile when accelerating out of corners.
Also, on the rear axle, atop the EDU, we find a lightweight, high-performance battery that features an innovative cooling system.
With a capacity of 6.1 kWh, continuous power of 70 kW, and peak power of 150 kW available for ten seconds, the 196-pound (89-kg) AMG High-Performance Battery achieves a very high power density for its weight.
That is made possible by the innovative cooling system, which uses independent cooling modules to optimize the temperature of all 560 cells individually.
Additionally, the E Performance powertrain's energy recuperation system will be able to transfer energy to the pack more efficiently because of this innovative cooling system.
Mercedes-AMG states the four electrified models will debut later this year, and among them will be an E Performance GT 4-Door Coupe that will pair these new technologies with the M177 V8 Biturbo engine for a maximum system output of around 805 hp (600 kW).
upcoming Mercedes EQ BHEVs, with the first model set to be released this year.
Future models like the next-generation Mercedes-AMG C-Class are also set to include hybrid models based on an optimized version of the M 139 2.0-liter engine fitted with an electric exhaust-gas turbocharger.
Although it’s currently unclear if the four electrified models announced for 2021 will all be hybrid-powered or include the BHEV also scheduled to be released this year, the Mercedes-AMG model lineup is set to receive some state-of-the-art electric power very soon.
One thing’s certain, the Nordschleife production car lap record set by the AMG GT Black Series will soon be shattered by its electrified siblings.
