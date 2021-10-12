The Subaru Crosstrek Is America's Fastest-Selling New Car, Study Finds

2 Toyota Tacoma Outsells Every Other Mid-Size Pickup Truck in Q3 2021

“Car buyers are willing to pay over MSRP for new cars and highly-elevated used car prices because they have embraced the reality that inventory shortages are here to stay,” said iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer. According to automotive search engine and research website iSeeCars.com , the Japanese automaker needed approximately 7.8 days to sell a Crosstrek in September 2021. The average transaction price is listed at $29,230 including destination charge, which is quite a bit more than the suggested retail price of $23,295 for the base grade with the six-speed manual tranny.From second to tenth place, iSeeCars lists the Corvette (8.6 days to sell on average), Subaru Forester (9.5), Toyota Sienna (9.6), Toyota RAV4 (9.8), Toyota Highlander Hybrid (10.1), Cadillac Escalade (10.1), Toyota C-HR (10.2), Hyundai Tucson Hybrid (10.7), and Toyota’s RAV4 Hybrid (10.7).As you can tell, the ranking features one sports car in a sea of crossovers and body-on-frame SUVs. Toyota is the undisputed favorite with five nameplates, which is only natural because Toyota still cares about reliability and build quality as opposed to the big three automakers based in Detroit.iSeeCars has also analyzed the used car market in September 2021, which is dominated by the Tesla Model 3 with 16 days to sell on average at an average transaction price of $47,453. Why aren’t people buying new considering that an M3 starts at $41,990 excluding savings and fees? There are two reasons for going the second-hand route: the ongoing chip shortage and the delivery estimate of April 2022 for the base variant of the electric sedan.From second to tenth place, the remainder of the ranking lists the Mitsubishi Outlander (19.7 days to sell on average), Toyota Prius (20.7), Honda Insight (21.2), Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (21.7), BMW 2 Series (22.3), Toyota Highlander Hybrid (22.6), Kia Sedona (22.9), Tesla Model X (22.9), and Nissan Pathfinder (22.9). Once again, it’s pretty damn obvious that American motorists simply can’t get enough of crossover utility vehicles.“Car buyers are willing to pay over MSRP for new cars and highly-elevated used car prices because they have embraced the reality that inventory shortages are here to stay,” said iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer.