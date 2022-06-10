2023 Subaru Crosstrek Priced From $23,645, Hybrid Model Starts at $36,845

Subaru has announced pricing for the 2023 Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid, both of which will be arriving in U.S. dealerships this summer. The Crosstrek is available in Base, Premium, Special Edition, Sport and Limited trims, while the Crosstrek Hybrid can be had in a single but well-specified trim level.
The 2023 Crosstrek is priced from $23,645, which of course lands you the entry-level Base model with the six-speed manual gearbox. If you want the automatic, that means spending $24,995. Meanwhile, the 2023 Crosstrek Hybrid starts at $36,845 and is by far the most expensive variant of the Japanese crossover.
All models come standard with the carmaker’s Symmetrical AWD system, but also Active Torque Vectoring and an impressive 8.7-inch ground clearance.
The entry-level Crosstrek and the Premium spec model are both powered by a 152 hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer engine, while the Crosstrek Sport and Limited come standard with a 182 hp boxer engine, paired with a Lineartronic CVT gearbox. Variants with this CVT gearbox (apart from the Base) get an 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters.
As for the Crosstrek Hybrid (technically it’s a plug-in hybrid), it’s powered by a 2.0-liter boxer engine, working alongside two electric motors. You can get up to 17 miles (27 km) of pure electric driving from it, to go with a 480-mile (772 km) total range.
In terms of safety, all CVT-equipped models come standard with Subaru’s EyeSight driver assistance system, which features Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Lead Vehicle Start Alert and Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering.
Go for a top-spec variant like the Crosstrek Limited or the Hybrid and you’ll also get High Beam Assist, Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, all at no extra cost.
