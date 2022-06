2023 Subaru Crosstrek Priced From $23,645, Hybrid Model Starts at $36,845

AWD

CVT

Adaptive Cruise Control

The 2023 Crosstrek is priced from $23,645, which of course lands you the entry-level Base model with the six-speed manual gearbox. If you want the automatic, that means spending $24,995. Meanwhile, the 2023 Crosstrek Hybrid starts at $36,845 and is by far the most expensive variant of the Japanese crossover.All models come standard with the carmaker’s Symmetricalsystem, but also Active Torque Vectoring and an impressive 8.7-inch ground clearance.The entry-level Crosstrek and the Premium spec model are both powered by a 152 hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer engine, while the Crosstrek Sport and Limited come standard with a 182 hp boxer engine, paired with a Lineartronic CVT gearbox . Variants with thisgearbox (apart from the Base) get an 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters.As for the Crosstrek Hybrid (technically it’s a plug-in hybrid), it’s powered by a 2.0-liter boxer engine, working alongside two electric motors. You can get up to 17 miles (27 km) of pure electric driving from it, to go with a 480-mile (772 km) total range.In terms of safety, all CVT-equipped models come standard with Subaru’s EyeSight driver assistance system, which features Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Lead Vehicle Start Alert and Advancedwith Lane Centering.Go for a top-spec variant like the Crosstrek Limited or the Hybrid and you’ll also get High Beam Assist, Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, all at no extra cost.