Next Subaru Crosstrek/XV Shines Under the CGI Spotlight to Reveal Minute Updates

Subaru’s XV subcompact crossover SUV – better known as Crosstrek in North America – has been around since 2012. Enough time to almost run its course into an all-new third generation.
Given the second generation’s arrival in 2017 and the already introduced 2022 model year Crosstrek, we are potentially months away from Subaru’s scheduled worldwide reveal event. Besides, the Japanese company has more pressing matters.
For example, the automaker might have already shown us the all-new production-ready WRX STi as it carefully gears up for the upcoming 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon. In addition, its current iteration Crosstrek (also known as XV outside North America) model is quite successful, judging by recent figures.
Possibly lacking the patience to wait for the OEM’s next move, the good folks over at Kolesa have used the latest spy photos that emerged not long ago to imagine the potential looks of Subaru’s third-generation subcompact crossover SUV. According to this unofficial take on the matter, it won’t be a revolution, just like it was the case with the 2022 WRX.
But Subaru fans might still like what they see if all the details portrayed here pan out. Depicting the high-riding hatchback from all major angles, the next iteration looks fresh and modern. While it doesn’t give up on the rugged utility of its predecessors, the Crosstrek/XV still manages to look a tad more stylish than before.
Hopefully, the resident virtual artist interpreted correctly all the cues that perspired through the automaker’s heavy coat of camouflage. Speculatively, we do not expect the Crosstrek/XV to stray too far away from this imagined example, as the popularity of the model will make Subaru wary of changing too much an already successful recipe.
Logic tells us that all we need to do is patiently wait and see. After Subaru concludes with the WRX and WRX STi line introductions, it’s probably going to focus on high-grossing models – and its Crosstrek/SV is certainly one of them.
