2024 Subaru Impreza Looks Like a Heavy Facelift, Drops Sedan Body Style and Manual Tranny

17 Nov 2022, 18:58 UTC ·
Rather than developing a brand-new architecture for the 2024 model year Impreza, the peeps at Subaru updated their long-running Subaru Global Platform with a full inner frame construction and extra structural adhesive. Slightly more rigid than its predecessor, the 2024 model year Impreza is available exclusively as a hatchback with standard AWD.
Subaru has also dropped the five-speed manual transmission in favor of the Lineartronic CVT, which comes with an 8-speed manual shifting mode on the Sport and RS trim levels. The pre-set ratios are controlled via paddle shifters, a similar setup to what Subaru offers in the WRX.

Speaking of which, the Japanese automaker waxes lyrical about “a version of the WRX’s dual-pinion electronic power steering rack.” It allegedly offers a more direct steering feel and improved responsiveness. The Sport and RS trim levels boast the SI-Drive performance management system, 18-inch alloys, and a sport-tuned suspension. The Base and Sport grades come with a 2.0-liter boxer, whereas the RS upgrades to a 2.5-liter.

The lesser engine develops 152 horsepower and 145 pound-foot (197 Nm) of torque. As for the 2.5-liter boxer, Subaru quotes 182 horsepower and 178 pound-foot (241 Nm). All trims feature EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which includes the Rear Seat Reminder system that prevents child or pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seats.

Power side mirrors, remote keyless access, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats are standard. The RS is optionally available with a 10-way power front driver seat with lumbar support, whereas the Sport adds cordless Apple CarPlay and cordless Android Auto to the 11.6-inch infotainment system.

Scheduled to arrive at dealers in the spring of 2023, the redesigned Impreza further differs from its predecessor with standard active torque vectoring. Pricing information isn’t currently available, but it’s obvious that Subaru will ask a bit more for the 2024 model. By comparison, the 2023 starts at $19,795 for the now-discontinued sedan and $20,295 for the hatchback variant.

