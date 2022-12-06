Rolls-Royce Semi-Trailer Truck Is Merely Wishful Thinking, Haulers Would Love It

The automotive industry is a never-ending wheel of change. Just like a hypothetical perpetual motion device, it never stops, never fails to transform, and never ceases to daze and amaze with its ideas.
Over the past few years, we have seen big paradigm changes, from the rise of the crossover, SUV, and truck sector to the downfall of many passenger car niches, plus the highly anticipated advent of the electric vehicle revolution. As such, there is always a lasting impact – both in the real world as well as the virtual realm.
Just recently, a virtual artist - better known as “automotive.ai” on social media, has probably decided that having blasphemous ultra-luxury super-SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX, Lambo Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, or Ferrari Purosangue is not enough, anymore. So, we might as well have some exotic semi-trailer trucks.
Well, earnestly, he first thinks that “everybody is getting into the transport truck game. Look who’s giving us a semi!” And there is an entire roster of automakers lining up to follow brands that traditionally sell both cars and heavy trucks, such as Volvo, Ford, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz, among others. Thus, meet the latest CGI bundle of marques that recently joined the big rig game.
First and foremost, do not expect these digital creations to look entirely feasible, as the pixel master’s imagination has a habit of running wild – and usually right up to the edge of disbelief. Examples of the latter nature include the odd Dodge semi with the face of an old Mustang or the Ferrari truck. Alas, others feel spot on and ready to project their huge brand awareness across the tractor-trailer sector.
Those include the hypothetical creations from Porsche, Toyota, Cadillac, or Audi. But the absolute best – as chosen by the fan community – were even easier to pinpoint from a CGI distance: BMW’s big kidney rig and the absolute hauler of a Rolls-Royce!
