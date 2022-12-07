2024 Ford Mustang Sedan Imagined, Would Make for Proper Challenger to the Dodge Charger

Ever since the grand unveiling almost three months ago, the 2024 Ford Mustang has been imagined in multiple forms. The most popular takes on it saw it dressed as the upcoming Shelby GT500, and while the latest digital proposal is far from being that hot, it is very interesting, nonetheless.
But what are we looking at here? That would be a sedan version of the all-new Ford Mustang, which would have the outgoing Dodge Charger in its sights, as well as the upcoming Chevrolet Camaro, otherwise said to morph into a four-door model.
Sporting a much longer wheelbase than the real deal, it features shorter front doors, and an extra pair behind them to make it easier for rear-seat passengers to get in and out. Also, since it has more inches between the axles, the rear seats wouldn’t only be suitable for children, as they should offer plenty of space for adults too, a much-deserved upgrade, especially on longer journeys.
If you look closely at the digital illustrations that have sugardesign_1 on Instagram behind them, then you will also see a few tweaks made at the back. Moreover, the car has flush-mounted door handles, and a trunk space that seems to have been slightly improved. It has a gray finish, rides on the OEM wheels, and features '5.0' emblems too.
The latter tells us that we are looking at the V8-powered model, which uses a naturally aspirated mill, in case you forgot, just like its predecessor. Besides the Coyote V8, the 2024 Ford Mustang will also be available with the turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine. Customers will have to choose between the six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic transmission, and it appears that electricity is not on the cards yet. The all-new Mustang will hit the assembly line next summer, and deliveries should commence shortly after.
