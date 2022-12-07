Urus Morphs Into Hilarious ‘Lambergenie Panel Wagon’ Like It’s the 1940s Again

Considering the current state of the ultra-luxury super-SUV niche, we fully expect next year to be crazier than ever with owners trying to stand out in a decidedly expanded crowd.
Once there were only luxury SUVs like the Caddy Escalade, Range Rover, Mercedes G-Class, and whatnot. But then someone thought they could do better, and since they had OEM power, a new niche was born with the advent of the Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, or Lamborghini Urus.
Plus, the outrageous thought proved successful and highly profitable, so everyone suddenly wanted to join the party – from classic, naturally aspirated V12-equipped 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue coach door CUVs to PHEV 735-hp BMW XM Label Red new kids on the ultra-luxury super-SUV block. So, what can anyone do to stand out in this rapidly expanding crowd?
Well, if you ask certain folks, such as Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, one could just throw the Benjamins at an outrageous aftermarket outlet, then sit back and relax while the shop takes care of the customization and personalization process. Right now, there is even a wacky idea about making your Lambo Urus more unique than anyone would expect.
Luckily, both for fans of the super-SUV and of classic Woodie cars of the 1930s and 1940s, this hilarious-looking ‘Lambergenie Panel Wagon’ is merely wishful thinking. At least for now, as there is always a chance someone with enough daringness will see it and try to convert it into a real-world build project. But what is it, more precisely?
I suspect that no one really knows for sure, not even the pixel master. Though, we do see he matched so well the (rather) NSFW audio to the general atmosphere of a Lambo Urus that morphed from super-SUV into an elongated Woodie-clad panel station wagon like it’s the 1940s all over again…
Plus, the outrageous thought proved successful and highly profitable, so everyone suddenly wanted to join the party – from classic, naturally aspirated V12-equipped 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue coach door CUVs to PHEV 735-hp BMW XM Label Red new kids on the ultra-luxury super-SUV block. So, what can anyone do to stand out in this rapidly expanding crowd?
Well, if you ask certain folks, such as Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, one could just throw the Benjamins at an outrageous aftermarket outlet, then sit back and relax while the shop takes care of the customization and personalization process. Right now, there is even a wacky idea about making your Lambo Urus more unique than anyone would expect.
Luckily, both for fans of the super-SUV and of classic Woodie cars of the 1930s and 1940s, this hilarious-looking ‘Lambergenie Panel Wagon’ is merely wishful thinking. At least for now, as there is always a chance someone with enough daringness will see it and try to convert it into a real-world build project. But what is it, more precisely?
I suspect that no one really knows for sure, not even the pixel master. Though, we do see he matched so well the (rather) NSFW audio to the general atmosphere of a Lambo Urus that morphed from super-SUV into an elongated Woodie-clad panel station wagon like it’s the 1940s all over again…