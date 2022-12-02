Professional Boxer Gervonta Davis Buys yet Another Ride, a Widebody Lamborghini Urus

American professional boxer Gervonta Davis is nicknamed the "Tank," so his most recent ride, a matte grey, widebody Lamborghini Urus fits him perfectly.
Gervonta Davis has multiple world championships in three weight classes, with a 27-0 boxing record. And, with a net worth estimated at around $4 million, he can afford a lot of things. So, he seems to choose cars.
The professional boxer has a taste for cool cars and uses the same location to get most of them: a dealership from San Diego, California called Champion Motoring.
Less than two months after his most recent purchase, which was a custom McLaren 765LT, Davis returned to the dealership for yet another build: Lamborghini Urus.
The super-SUV comes with a matte grey exterior and a 1016Industries widebody kit. When you see the cabin, that's where the Urus gets a bit more vibrant, with exposed carbon fiber and red accents everywhere, including the steering wheel, dashboard, door padding, and stitching on the seats. The 2022 Lambo Urus has also been fitted with black aftermarket wheels from Velos.
There doesn’t seem to be any change to its original powertrain, which means the super-SUV maintains its stock 4.0-liter V8 engine, which sends 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
It's also one of the fastest SUVs out there, with the brand claiming it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 3.6 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
Besides the Urus, Gervonta Davis also owns a creamy-beige USSV Rhino GX worthy of his "Tank" nickname, a presidential-looking, bulletproof Cadillac Escalade ESV, the McLaren, and a Mercedes-AMG G 63, also purchased this year. This means that the new widebody Lamborghini Urus will fit right in next to his other expensive cars.
