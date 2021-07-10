Gervonta Davis Has an USSV Rhino GX Customized to His GTD Branding DNA

Many people love to have rides that reflect their personality. Some are a bit more outrageous than others, especially if the owner has the financial means to fulfill all motoring dreams. So, it’s no wonder that at times they come out looking a bit like custom tanks running on wheels.
Athletes are a specific target group for a car dealership with a name like Champion Motoring. And it’s only natural for the San Diego, California-based company to allow athletes the option of not just buying and selling their rides with their help but also deliver the personalization touches. Interestingly, that also applies to vehicles that you wouldn’t call stock from the factory either.
One brand that goes to great lengths to improve upon the stock design is US Specialty Vehicles, the manufacturer of the Ford F-450-based Rhino GX. It can seat up to seven people inside the well-protected confines of its body. And it will also conquer just about any terrain thanks to its all-wheel-drive skills and the 6.7-liter diesel or 6.8-liter gasoline V8 sitting under the hood.
In a world where just about every automaker thinks mostly about crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, it’s a pride point to be able to say the USSV Rhino GX is “one of the largest luxury SUVs available on the market.” So, it’s probably a good fit for a boxer who’s currently labeled as the world's best active super featherweight (according to The Ring magazine). It’s none other than Gervonta Davis, who recently commissioned a USSV Rhino GX through Champion Motoring.
Still, the US Specialty Vehicle branding is nowhere to be found up front, because this is no “ordinary” Rhino GX. Instead, we’re dealing with a full conversion for Davis, and the custom touches seem to include just about everything.
They seem to range slightly from the Desert Sand paintjob to the Apple TV entertainment system or the GTD badge up front. This one isn’t related to the latest aftermarket shop that popped up, and instead, it’s Gervonta Davis’ personal label, so it’s bound to cause a stir once the Rhino hits the streets.
