Off-Road Custom GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Seems Proper for MLB’s Brandon Phillips

Brandon Emil Phillips is a former professional baseball second baseman who played in MLB (Major League Baseball) for the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, and Boston Red Sox.
Today, even after he retired from directly being involved with the MLB teams back in 2018, he still retains a major connection with the big game through his co-ownership of Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. That means he has great taste, both on and off the court, and we are about to prove that courtesy of his latest acquisition.
San Diego, California-based Champion Motoring, an important provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs, recently prepared yet another fashionable EV, this time for the MLB legend. And unlike fellow athletes Andy Ruiz Jr. or NBA star John Wall, he is not into foreign exotics. Instead, the former MLB hero will take home a Detroit-branded vehicle to increase his car collection.
Interestingly, he chose a GMC Hummer EV Edition 1. It is not the fact that he went with a hulking electric SUV that strikes out, though. Instead, this bespoke, one-of-one Edition 1 battery-powered pickup truck seems ready to bring back loving memories of Hummer H1 off-road shenanigans. And it will be thoroughly prepared for them, complete with tough-looking, contrasting Black Rhino aftermarket wheels shod in Toyo MT tires, and a bundle of rough accessories, including a set of humongous tow hooks.
Inside, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 sports the usual two-tone black-and-white appearance, plus the spacious first and second-row arrangement. As for the juicy technical details, let us just serve up a little refresher. So, the Ultium platform-based premium GMC pickup truck has up to 1,000 horsepower in Edition 1 form, as well as up to 350 miles (563 km) of GM-estimated range. Oh, and let us not forget about the Crabwalk or WTF (Watts to Freedom) features…
