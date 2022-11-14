2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 Soon to Become Available in Canada

General Motors will soon launch the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup in Canada, and new information points to the Edition 1 trim being offered. The Edition 1 is no longer available in the U.S. after being sold out in minutes, but Canadians are in luck.
GMC can barely keep up with the demand for the GMC Hummer EV, and it had to close the order book because it already has enough orders to keep the production line busy almost indefinitely. The most exclusive trim level, Edition 1, sold out minutes after GMC opened the reservations.
We don’t know how many Edition 1 trucks or SUVs will be built, especially as GM might change that number at any time. Considering the price premium of this highly revered trim level and the fact that it is in high demand, it would be stupid not to build more vehicles in this configuration.
Nevertheless, the window of opportunity has closed for U.S. customers since GMC cannot build the Hummer EV fast enough to quench the demand. And because there’s got to be a balance in this world, the same window opens for Canadian customers. GMC did not sell the 2022 Hummer EV Pickup in Canada but will make it available for the 2023 model year. Although it initially considered selling only the EV2, EV2X, and EV3X trim levels in the country, GMC had a change of heart.
The plan was to sell the upscale EV3X trim level with the Edition 1’s three-motor powertrain as standard. Thus, the Canadians would get the more powerful 1,000-hp EV3X version free of charge, whereas the U.S. customers must contend with an 800-hp version or pay extra. However, according to GM Authority, GM will also offer Canadian buyers the fully-fledged Edition 1 package.
As you see, both the EV3X and Edition 1 have been confirmed for Canada so far, set to use the same 1,000-horsepower powertrain. The market launch is expected in early 2023. Hopefully, the Canadians will get an improved version of the truck, known to leak water and recently recalled for battery problems.
We don’t know how many Edition 1 trucks or SUVs will be built, especially as GM might change that number at any time. Considering the price premium of this highly revered trim level and the fact that it is in high demand, it would be stupid not to build more vehicles in this configuration.
Nevertheless, the window of opportunity has closed for U.S. customers since GMC cannot build the Hummer EV fast enough to quench the demand. And because there’s got to be a balance in this world, the same window opens for Canadian customers. GMC did not sell the 2022 Hummer EV Pickup in Canada but will make it available for the 2023 model year. Although it initially considered selling only the EV2, EV2X, and EV3X trim levels in the country, GMC had a change of heart.
The plan was to sell the upscale EV3X trim level with the Edition 1’s three-motor powertrain as standard. Thus, the Canadians would get the more powerful 1,000-hp EV3X version free of charge, whereas the U.S. customers must contend with an 800-hp version or pay extra. However, according to GM Authority, GM will also offer Canadian buyers the fully-fledged Edition 1 package.
As you see, both the EV3X and Edition 1 have been confirmed for Canada so far, set to use the same 1,000-horsepower powertrain. The market launch is expected in early 2023. Hopefully, the Canadians will get an improved version of the truck, known to leak water and recently recalled for battery problems.