Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Gets Satin White Wrap

Some people grow accustomed to their rides and they’re not very keen on changing them. A makeover might give it the feel of a brand-new car. That is what Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr was targeting with his Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe now wrapped in satin white.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. currently plays for the Toronto Blue Jays of Major League Baseball. The 23-year-old is the son of the former MLB player and Hall of Fame member Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and he made his debut in the major league in 2019. As of 2022, he has an estimated net worth of $5 million, with a $7.9 million annual salary from the Toronto Blue Jays.
So for him, purchasing a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe is like going out to buy a burger. But he seems to have gotten a bit bored of it already. So he took it to The Auto Firm car shop in Miami, Florida, for an upgrade.
The makeover included getting the car wrapped in Satin White, painting the chrome accents black, turning the brake calipers blue, giving it a new upgraded sound system, and fitting it with new Avorza AV58 Forged black wheels. The interior has also received a new, custom blue look, with black accents.
The only versions of the Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe currently available in the U.S. are the GLE 53 and the GLE 63 S. The baseball player seems to have gone for the latter, which features a 4.0-liter bi-turbo engine, working alongside an electric motor. Together, they have a total output of 603 horsepower (612 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), sent to all wheels via a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox and the all-wheel drive 4MATIC system.
Based on these figures, it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 174 mph (280 kph).
Prior to the makeover, Guerrero's car displayed a black exterior and regular chrome accents, as you can see in our gallery. There are no details of what the interior looked like, but now it looks brand-new again.
So for him, purchasing a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe is like going out to buy a burger. But he seems to have gotten a bit bored of it already. So he took it to The Auto Firm car shop in Miami, Florida, for an upgrade.
The makeover included getting the car wrapped in Satin White, painting the chrome accents black, turning the brake calipers blue, giving it a new upgraded sound system, and fitting it with new Avorza AV58 Forged black wheels. The interior has also received a new, custom blue look, with black accents.
The only versions of the Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe currently available in the U.S. are the GLE 53 and the GLE 63 S. The baseball player seems to have gone for the latter, which features a 4.0-liter bi-turbo engine, working alongside an electric motor. Together, they have a total output of 603 horsepower (612 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), sent to all wheels via a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox and the all-wheel drive 4MATIC system.
Based on these figures, it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 174 mph (280 kph).
Prior to the makeover, Guerrero's car displayed a black exterior and regular chrome accents, as you can see in our gallery. There are no details of what the interior looked like, but now it looks brand-new again.