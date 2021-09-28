Video: Those Aren’t Gunshots, but “The World’s Fastest SUV” Driving on Public Roads

2 The World’s Fastest SUV Comes From Brabus, and It’s a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe

It is limited to only 25 cars, and will set you back €453,681.55 (equal to $531,048) in Germany, as we recently learned , which is more than three times the price of the base model in its home market.So, what makes it such a powerful beast? That would be the V8 engine with twin-turbocharging, whose displacement has been increased to 4.5 liters. The famed tuner states that it has no less than 900 ps (887 hp / 662), hence the ‘900’ designation in its name, and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque, which was actually limited.The Brabus 900 Rocket Edition can hit 100 kph (62 mph) faster than you can say its entire name. It needs 3.2 seconds to complete the sprint. If you are brave enough, and the road and legislation allow it, then you could go all the way up to 330 kph (205 mph), on the condition that you get it not with the 24-inch wheels equipping the pictured one, but with the 23-inch set with Continental rubber that’s also available at Brabus.Now, why did we put the spotlight on this GLE 63 S Coupe again? Because it became the star of a short video that has recently made its way to YouTube. After explaining some of the highlights of the whole project, mentioning the numerous red accents in the cockpit, the driver set out, and was instantly blown away by the V8 sound, comparing it to a machinegun a few times. And it really sounds like one, but you don’t have to take our word for granted, as you know what to do to find out.