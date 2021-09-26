Brabus Puts a Price Tag on “The World’s Fastest SUV”, and It’s Literally Crazy

Earlier this week, Brabus uncovered a heavily modified Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, claiming that it is “the world’s fastest SUV”. It boasts lots of firepower and a significant amount of addons, and has an out-of-this-world price tag.
Are you sitting down? Okay, here it is: €453,681.55 or $531,745 at the current exchange rates. Don’t go searching for the recommended retail price of the stock Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe in Germany, because we already did so. And it starts at €145,441.80 (equal to $170,468). On the other side of the pond, it has an MSRP of $116,000, so you do the math.
As for the specs of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, whose displacement has been increased to 4.5 liters by Brabus, its puts out 887 hp (900 ps / 662 kW) at 6,200 rpm and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque. This rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in a blistering 3.2 seconds, and up to 205 mph (330 kph). That’s 0.6 seconds quicker than the stock model, which maxes out at 174 mph (280 kph), and has 603 hp (612 ps / 450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to play with.
Different body addons, such as the new front apron, fender flares, air vent surrounds, rear spoiler, and diffuser, all made of carbon fiber, make it look more menacing. Brabus has also given it red accents on the grille and wheels, equipped with aero discs, which are 24 inches in diameter. A 23-inch set is also available, and you will want these, together with the sticky tires from Continental, if you want to hit the aforementioned top speed.
The tuner has massively updated the interior, giving it a plethora of red trim. You can find it on most touchable surfaces, and contrasting the dark leather upholstery on the seats, center console, and door cards. The specific Brabus logos further decorate the cabin that otherwise has it all, from the sunroof to the rear seat entertainment system, multi-zone climate control, MBUX infotainment, electrically adjustable seats, carbon fiber accents, and more.
As for the specs of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, whose displacement has been increased to 4.5 liters by Brabus, its puts out 887 hp (900 ps / 662 kW) at 6,200 rpm and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque. This rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in a blistering 3.2 seconds, and up to 205 mph (330 kph). That’s 0.6 seconds quicker than the stock model, which maxes out at 174 mph (280 kph), and has 603 hp (612 ps / 450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to play with.
Different body addons, such as the new front apron, fender flares, air vent surrounds, rear spoiler, and diffuser, all made of carbon fiber, make it look more menacing. Brabus has also given it red accents on the grille and wheels, equipped with aero discs, which are 24 inches in diameter. A 23-inch set is also available, and you will want these, together with the sticky tires from Continental, if you want to hit the aforementioned top speed.
The tuner has massively updated the interior, giving it a plethora of red trim. You can find it on most touchable surfaces, and contrasting the dark leather upholstery on the seats, center console, and door cards. The specific Brabus logos further decorate the cabin that otherwise has it all, from the sunroof to the rear seat entertainment system, multi-zone climate control, MBUX infotainment, electrically adjustable seats, carbon fiber accents, and more.