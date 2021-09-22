The World’s Fastest SUV Comes From Brabus, and It’s a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe

3 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe’s Retuned Cockpit Is Oh So Brown

Brabus did not say anything about the pricing of the tuned Limited to 25 copies and named the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition, it is described as “the world’s fastest SUV”. And you can see why just by looking at the specs, as the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine , whose displacement has been increased to 4.5 liters and sports numerous other upgrades, is different kinds of crazy.The tuner says that it produces as much as 900 ps (887 hp / 662) at 6,200 rpm and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque, which is actually electronically limited. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), you’re looking at 3.2 seconds, and top speed is capped at 330 kph (205 mph) on the condition that the vehicle rides on certain wheels and tires.By comparison, the stock GLE 63 S Coupe has 612 ps (603 hp / 450 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds, and tops out at 280 kph (174 mph). But what about the Lamborghini Urus , you ask? Well, the Italian super’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 makes 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), rocketing it to 100 kph in 3.6 seconds, and up to 305 kph (190 mph).A stainless steel high-performance exhaust system is on deck, with active sound management that makes the V8 more sonorous in the Sport mode and keeps the noise in check with the Coming Home function engaged. It has four pipes incorporated into the carbon fiber diffuser, and other aftermarket parts include the new chin spoiler said to reduce front axle lift, wing attached to the tailgate, fender flares, and other addons made of the same lightweight material.Equipped with aero discs, the 24-inch wheels were wrapped in Vredestein tires. However, in order to hit 330 kph (205 mph), the GLE 63 S Coupe by Brabus needs 23-inch alloys and Continental high-performance rubber.Red trim decorates the hyper SUV inside and out, and can be seen on numerous parts , including the dashboard, door cards, center console, pedals, and seats, otherwise dressed in fine leather stitched together with red string.Brabus did not say anything about the pricing of the tuned GLE 63 S Coupe yet, but we’ll definitely keep an eye open for it.