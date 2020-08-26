5 Audi Is Leaving DTM, But Not Before Trashing the BMW

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe U.S. Pricing Revealed, Starts from $116,000

The all-new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe has finally been priced for the American market. This performance sports activity coupe will start from $116,000 plus the $1,050 destination charge. 10 photos



Neither of these coupe-SUVs is cheap. However, people are speccing $100,000 TRX pickups, so it's probably not that big of a deal. Also, the AMG is still a bargain compared to the Lamborghini Urus.



Neither the GLE Coupe nor the AMG model are new ideas, the slanted 63 S model having come out in 2015. However, a lot has changed since then, starting with what's under the hood. The V8 engine has been downsized from a 5.5-liter to a 4.0-liter, but power has actually gone up from 577 to 603 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.



This allows the GLE 63 S Coupe to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and reach a potential top speed of 174 mph (280 kph). The rest of the package is also more high-tech, with Active Ride Control stabilizing the car, standard AMG Ride Control+ air suspension, AMG active engine mounts, and an electronically controlled rear diff for quicker power management.



The GLE Coupe probably isn't going to win any beauty contests, but the AMG treatment does make it more palatable with obvious enhancements for the bumpers, grille, wheels and more. On the inside, it feels like a luxury vehicle that's been trimmed in carbon fiber. And with standard dual 12.3-inch screens, it's techy too.



Finally, even though it's a performance vehicle, the GLE 63 S Coupe does offer a number of standard safety or convenience systems, including active LED headlights with high-beam assist, Active Parking Assist, Blind Spot Assist, and Active Lane Keeping Assist.

