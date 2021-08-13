Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe’s Retuned Cockpit Is Oh So Brown

Reupholstering the interior of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe is one of saying you don’t like the factory offering. We won’t delve into that for obvious reasons (cough, build quality, cough), and proceed to the actual project instead, which bears Carlex Design’s signature.
At the customer’s request, the tuner went on to give the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe a complete interior overhaul. Brown leather upholstery, which Carlex says is actually in a caramel shade, has been applied to almost every touchable surface.
The dashboard panel, steering wheel, center console, door cards, and front and rear seats sport the fine leather upholstery, which has been decorated with seams. The perforated design gives the super crossover a classic car feel. Metal accents, aftermarket floormats, and black headliner, likely made of suede, are other highlights, whereas the exterior has a satin grey finish.
Carlex was only tasked with the reupholstering the cockpit, so the engine has probably remained stock. But that’s quite alright, because it is very potent without anyone messing with its bowels. The bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 is capable of punching out 603 HP (612 PS / 450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque in the stock Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe.
A direct rival to the likes of the BMW X6 M and Audi RS Q8, the model can go from rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.8 seconds. Top speed is electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph), but if you tick the AMG Driver’s Pack option, then it can hit 174 mph (280 kph).
In the non S variant, the engine is less punchy, producing ‘only’ 563 HP (571 PS / 420 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm), adding 0.2 seconds to the 0-62 mph acceleration time.
The GLE 63 S Coupe is accompanied by a $116,000 MSRP in the U.S. of A.
