Tuned Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Deserves the Gold Medal… at a Kitschy Car Contest

This poor Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe only wanted to be pampered up, yet it ended up on the brash side of the tuned car segment subsequent to having its looks revised inside and out.
Shared by roadshowinternational on Instagram recently, the images reveal the obvious modifications, and they span beyond the flashy colors and big wheels.
Speaking of colors, the Green Pearl Metallic hue is a wrap and is contrasted by a few blacked-out elements and the gold wheels that measure 24 inches in diameter. Glossy Red Powder brake calipers, with AMG branding, are visible from behind the alloys. The 15-mm (0.6-in) lowered suspension, and privacy windows complete the exterior looks.
Open the door, and you will see too much red. The flashy shade has been wrapped around most touchable surfaces, in a leather and suede combination, from the upper and lower parts of the dashboard, steering wheel, and center console, to the seats, door cards, pillars, and headliner, with the latter featuring a shooting star gizmo. A serious audio system, complete with two big subwoofers in the trunk, is also included.
In addition to the aforementioned parts that came from the aftermarket world, this Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe hasn’t been touched at all under the hood, the tuner says. As a result, it retains the stock 4.0-liter V8 engine, with twin turbocharging, which transfers the thrust to the all-wheel drive system through a nine-speed automatic transmission.
The engine pumps out 603 hp (612 ps / 450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque straight from the factory, rocketing the super crossover coupe from naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.8 seconds. Top speed is electronically capped at 174 mph (280 kph), but the tuner states that this tuned example will run out of breath at 155 mph (250 kph).
