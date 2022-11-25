NFL Star Chris Johnson's Go-To Ride for Pictures Is His Khaki Rolls-Royce Cullinan

If you take a look at former NFL star Chris Johnson's Instagram account, there is one car he prefers to take pictures with - his Khaki Rolls-Royce Cullinan. And that includes his most recent photo shoot.
Chris Johnson, former running back for the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals is a fan of cars, just like a lot of other athletes out there. And he loves having his rides customized to his every desire.
The 37-year-old retired NFL star seems to have a preference when it comes to his go-to vehicle: a Rolls Royce Cullinan, which is also present in his latest photoshoot shared on social media.
Johnson has owned the vehicle for over a year and purchased it from Champion Motoring, a top-choice dealership for celebrities and athletes. The SUV comes with a Khaki Green vinyl wrap from Wrap Channel, with a lot of red accents.
It was also fitted with 26-inch aftermarket wheels in red, with the Spirit of Ecstasy and the British luxury car manufacturer's logo in the same shade. Naturally, the cabin continues the same red trend, combined with black and white accents.
But there are a lot of reasons why his Cullinan is his recent go-to ride: it’s luxurious, imposing, and powerful. It’s the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup and has a 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, good for 562 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.
Chris Johnson also owns an Aston Martin DB11 that comes with the same khaki-red color combo, fitted with 22-inch Savini aftermarket wheels.
His love for cars goes way back. Among the models he owned were a Ferrari 458 Spider, a Maybach 57, a BMW X6, and a BMW 750. Although in the past he claimed coupes are his favorites, it's pretty clear from his Instagram account that his taste changed when he purchased the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. And for good reason.
