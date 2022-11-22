Heavyweight Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. Splashes on a New Car, a Vibrant Lamborghini Urus

There’s a brand-new ride in Andy Ruiz Jr.’s garage, as he has just splashed on a brand-new, vibrant Lamborghini Urus, courtesy of his collaboration with Champion Motoring.
Andrés Ponce Ruiz Jr., or Andy Ruiz Jr., is the first Mexican heavyweight champion of the world, with WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles under his belt. Naturally, someone of his status, who also has a net worth estimated at $10 million as of 2022, needs a powerful, exotic car.
And he just got it, an eye-catching Lamborghini Urus. For the delivery, he collaborated with Champion Motoring, a dealership from San Diego, California, that provides athletes and other high-profile names with custom exotics.
Ruiz Jr. had previously worked with them on several occasions. In 2019, he got a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Mercedes-Benz G 550, but his most recent visit to the dealership was early this year when he purchased a matte bronze Mercedes-AMG G 63.
Now, he went for a new exotic, the only SUV in Lamborghini’s current lineup. It comes with a Blue Cepheus paint job, combined with Lime Green accents, found both outside and inside the cabin and wears 23-inch wheels. The SUV is a “one-of-one" from the 2022 model year and comes “fully loaded,” according to the dealership. The vehicle was originally offered for sale on November 18, but it was only available for three days before Ruiz Jr. snatched it off, according to Champion Motoring's edited caption.
The Lamborghini Urus is put in motion by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, rated at 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The power unit sends resources to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Urus is also one of the fastest SUVs out there. It needs only 3.6 seconds to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and reaches a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
Due to its performance and exotic exterior, the super-SUV is a very popular choice among celebrities, athletes, and other high-profile names. Which makes it a perfect choice for someone of Andy Ruiz Jr.’s caliber.
