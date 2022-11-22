Heavyweight Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. Splashes on a New Car, a Vibrant Lamborghini Urus

More on this:

1 Can the Lamborghini Urus Performante Impress an Ex-Top Gear Co-Host?

2 Stealing Catalytic Converters With Lamborghini Urus: Thieves Must Somehow Pay the Car Loan

3 Rapper Slim Thug’s Garage Also Includes a Few Moderns: Lambo, Maybach, and Rolls-Royce

4 Lamborghinis Old and New Gather in Japan for Jaw-Dropping Display at Special Event

5 Lamborghini Urus Turns Into a Decepticon in Liberty Walk's Hands