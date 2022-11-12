Lamborghini Urus Turns Into a Decepticon in Liberty Walk's Hands

Over the past week, Liberty Walk has made headlines a couple of times, mostly with teasers for the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon that will officially open its gates on January 13. However, in this instance, we are looking at a finished project.
A very aggressive take on the Lamborghini Urus, it looks like something that came from Mansory, albeit with a bit less bling. The super SUV from the Italian exotic car maker has a very aggressive body kit and judging by the caption accompanying the pics, it was shown at SEMA in Las Vegas.
There are numerous add-ons all around, starting with those in the front bumper and the big chin spoiler, and ending with the bad diffuser out back. The three-piece tailgate spoiler, roof-mounted wing, and those fat side skirts were also signed by the tuner based in the Land of the Rising Sun.
Additional inserts all around, privacy windows, and slammed stance, likely achieved via an air suspension, came from Liberty Walk as well, just like the wrap (unless it’s an intricate paint finish). The concave wheels, which are bigger and wider than the stock ones, and the familiar decals adorning the body, round off the makeover of this very special Lamborghini Urus.
We are going to assume that a power boost still isn’t on the menu for the Italian super SUV, because the tuner hasn’t said anything about it. As a result, it should still have 641 hp (650 ps / 478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque produced by the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. This enables the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.6 seconds in the pre-facelifted iteration, and a 190 mph (306 kph) top speed.
On a final note, we will remind you that Liberty Walk has only recently started taking on the Lamborghini Urus, despite the model being in production since 2018, with an update earlier this year, when the S and Performante variants were introduced.
There are numerous add-ons all around, starting with those in the front bumper and the big chin spoiler, and ending with the bad diffuser out back. The three-piece tailgate spoiler, roof-mounted wing, and those fat side skirts were also signed by the tuner based in the Land of the Rising Sun.
Additional inserts all around, privacy windows, and slammed stance, likely achieved via an air suspension, came from Liberty Walk as well, just like the wrap (unless it’s an intricate paint finish). The concave wheels, which are bigger and wider than the stock ones, and the familiar decals adorning the body, round off the makeover of this very special Lamborghini Urus.
We are going to assume that a power boost still isn’t on the menu for the Italian super SUV, because the tuner hasn’t said anything about it. As a result, it should still have 641 hp (650 ps / 478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque produced by the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. This enables the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.6 seconds in the pre-facelifted iteration, and a 190 mph (306 kph) top speed.
On a final note, we will remind you that Liberty Walk has only recently started taking on the Lamborghini Urus, despite the model being in production since 2018, with an update earlier this year, when the S and Performante variants were introduced.