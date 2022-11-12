Lamborghini Urus Turns Into a Decepticon in Liberty Walk's Hands

More on this:

1 Liberty Walk Kicks the Exoticness Out of the Ferrari F355 With Their Typical Body Kit

2 Liberty Walk BMW i8 Has a Dark Soul and a Green Heart, Deserves a Double Scoop of Love

3 Tuned Ferrari F430 Is Living Its Life in Peace With the Right Amount of Negative Camber

4 Lamborghini Unleashes the Urus Performante, New Rally Mode for Dirt Tracks Included

5 Liberty Walk Finally Takes On the Lamborghini Urus, Tunes the Hell Out of It