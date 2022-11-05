Liberty Walk Kicks the Exoticness Out of the Ferrari F355 With Their Typical Body Kit

It’s 2022, yet Liberty Walk seems to be stuck in the 1990s judging by their latest project, which is a Ferrari F355 with over-the-top looks.
Shared on social media earlier this week by the company’s founder, the Italian exotic is a project in the making by the looks of it, and it will be ready in time for the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, scheduled to open its gates on January 13. Thus, we might be looking at renderings, official ones, nonetheless.
Set to sit under the spotlight at the car event in Japan’s capital city, the Ferrari F355 in question doesn’t look as bad as something made by Mansory. Still, it’s not a pretty proposal either, especially with those black fender flares, which are a typical trait of vehicles coming out of Liberty Walk’s garage, just like the stanced design.
The face has only been slightly updated by that new spoiler attached to the OEM bumper, and the tuner chose to retain the grille, pop-up headlamps, and front hood too. At the back, it has bigger tailpipes and an add-on below them. The ducktail spoiler rounds off the looks here. But don’t go anywhere yet, as we still have to tell you about the wheels, shod in Advan-branded tires, which look a bit too modern for the classic supercar made at Maranello from 1994 to 1999.
We’d expect a few teasers before the grand unveiling early next year, so we may either update this story as they roll out or perhaps write a new one. Oh, and this is Liberty Walk we are talking about, so you should not look forward to a power boost, because they are not known for that. Thus, their tuned F355 will likely pack the same 3.5-liter V8 behind the seats, mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automated manual transmission, which used to kick out 375 bhp back in the day.
Set to sit under the spotlight at the car event in Japan’s capital city, the Ferrari F355 in question doesn’t look as bad as something made by Mansory. Still, it’s not a pretty proposal either, especially with those black fender flares, which are a typical trait of vehicles coming out of Liberty Walk’s garage, just like the stanced design.
The face has only been slightly updated by that new spoiler attached to the OEM bumper, and the tuner chose to retain the grille, pop-up headlamps, and front hood too. At the back, it has bigger tailpipes and an add-on below them. The ducktail spoiler rounds off the looks here. But don’t go anywhere yet, as we still have to tell you about the wheels, shod in Advan-branded tires, which look a bit too modern for the classic supercar made at Maranello from 1994 to 1999.
We’d expect a few teasers before the grand unveiling early next year, so we may either update this story as they roll out or perhaps write a new one. Oh, and this is Liberty Walk we are talking about, so you should not look forward to a power boost, because they are not known for that. Thus, their tuned F355 will likely pack the same 3.5-liter V8 behind the seats, mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automated manual transmission, which used to kick out 375 bhp back in the day.