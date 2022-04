Original-Owner 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS Is Going for Big Money on Bring a Trailer

The suggested retail price of an F355 GTS for the 1996 model year is $122,750, which is $224,930 adjusted for inflation. Sold new by Ferrari of San Francisco, the open-top sports car shows just under 17,000 miles (27,359 kilometers) on the odometer. Listed on dealer consignment with a clean title in the owner’s name, the red-painted midship had an engine-out belt service performed by Salerno Motorsports in preparation for the sale.Pictured on 18-inch magnesium wheels wrapped in 225/40 and 265/40 tires, the Prancing Horse stops on a dime thanks to cross-drilled and ventilated brake discs with Ferrari-branded calipers finished in black for extra visual drama. Styled by Pininfarina, the F355 GTS features a removable targa roof panel complemented by flying buttresses. Pop-up headlights are present as well, together with a vented engine cover and a quad-piped exhaust setup.The front bumper was painted in 2006, but given California’s roads, a few imperfections hinder the vehicle’s appearance. On the other hand, they’re not a dealbreaker given the availability of Rosso Corsa touch-up paint kits. Trimmed in beige leather for the lower half of the cabin and black for the dashboard and steering wheel, this low-mileage survivor is rocking drilled aluminum pedals and an Alpine stereo with a trunk-mounted CD changer.A gated six-speed manual transmission and automatic climate control are featured as well, together with sticky buttons that were refinished in June 2014. As with every other F355 and automated-manual 355 F1 , this example takes its mojo from a dry-sump V8. The 375-horsepower engine also had its 12-volt battery, spark plugs, and fluids replacement during the engine-out belt service. Last, but certainly not least, the original exhaust manifolds had been replaced with new manifolds for extra peace of mind.