Original-Owner 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS Is Going for Big Money on Bring a Trailer

13 Apr 2022, 15:28 UTC ·
Produced between 1994 and 1999, the F355 is a five-valve-per-cylinder screamer that’s going up in value with each passing year. The one-owner car we’re covering today, chassis number ZFFXR42A0T0106214, is currently sitting on a $201,000 bid with six days left on the ticker on Bring a Trailer.
The suggested retail price of an F355 GTS for the 1996 model year is $122,750, which is $224,930 adjusted for inflation. Sold new by Ferrari of San Francisco, the open-top sports car shows just under 17,000 miles (27,359 kilometers) on the odometer. Listed on dealer consignment with a clean title in the owner’s name, the red-painted midship had an engine-out belt service performed by Salerno Motorsports in preparation for the sale.

Pictured on 18-inch magnesium wheels wrapped in 225/40 and 265/40 tires, the Prancing Horse stops on a dime thanks to cross-drilled and ventilated brake discs with Ferrari-branded calipers finished in black for extra visual drama. Styled by Pininfarina, the F355 GTS features a removable targa roof panel complemented by flying buttresses. Pop-up headlights are present as well, together with a vented engine cover and a quad-piped exhaust setup.

The front bumper was painted in 2006, but given California’s roads, a few imperfections hinder the vehicle’s appearance. On the other hand, they’re not a dealbreaker given the availability of Rosso Corsa touch-up paint kits. Trimmed in beige leather for the lower half of the cabin and black for the dashboard and steering wheel, this low-mileage survivor is rocking drilled aluminum pedals and an Alpine stereo with a trunk-mounted CD changer.

A gated six-speed manual transmission and automatic climate control are featured as well, together with sticky buttons that were refinished in June 2014. As with every other F355 and automated-manual 355 F1, this example takes its mojo from a dry-sump V8. The 375-horsepower engine also had its 12-volt battery, spark plugs, and fluids replacement during the engine-out belt service. Last, but certainly not least, the original exhaust manifolds had been replaced with new manifolds for extra peace of mind.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

