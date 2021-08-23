Ferrari F355 Gets a Summer (Wide) Body, Liberty Walk Would Probably Approve

Representing an important evolution over the Prancing Horse’s previous-gen mid-engine supercar, the 348, the Ferrari F355 came out in 1994, and remained in production for the next five years, when it was replaced by the 360.
Over 11,000 units are estimated to have been built. A small batch remains under wraps, with their owners probably expecting to make a quick buck off them, whereas others are constantly being driven like they were meant to.
This one, however, falls into neither category, because it only exists in the digital realm. Sketched using a big dose of Photoshop by Jon Sibal, it has a British Racing Green paint and widebody design, with swollen up fenders that look like something Liberty Walk would make, albeit with visible bolts.
The apron is also new, and the grille has a silver look that otherwise goes in hand with the wide wheels. The rear skirt was made bigger, and the ducktail spoiler contributes to the more muscular look.
Normally, we wouldn’t approve of such a radical makeover when it comes to a blue-blooded model, let alone a modern classic one like the F355, which bears Pininfarina’s signature. However, there is something quite appealing in its new design that helps it tap into its even sportier side, and would work quite fine with a huge lump behind the seats, or at least one with new bowels.
In stock form, the F355 Berlinetta’s 3.5-liter V8 (hence part of its name) produced 375 HP (380 PS / 279 kW) and 268 lb-ft (363 Nm) of torque. This would make it less powerful compared to the fastest hot hatchbacks in today’s market, though none have engines that can be revved to well over 8,000 rpm.
The naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) time took 4.7 seconds, and it had the ability to keep going all the way up to 183 mph (295 kph).
