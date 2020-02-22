Ferrari F355 Gets Widebody Cyberpunk Makeover, Looks Wild

If you want to buy a retro supercar with a gated manual gearbox, forget all about the Audi R8; a Ferrari F355 should be at the top of your list. In fact, don't even put anything else on there.
We understand why people keep collecting old R8s. They come with AWD, V8 engines and Audi's reputation. But they aren't as reliable as you might think, while the F355 is timeless, maybe even the prettiest supercar of the 1990s.
There are no bad angles on this supercar. It's even got the pop-up headlights which are basically the whole reason some Japanese cars are cool. However, we've noticed a trend with the RX-8 and NA MX-5 where JDM fans are modernizing their lights with strips of LEDs, and that's what happened in this rendering.
Brad Builds worked his digital magic to give us a Ferrari that probably won't exist in the real world, not just because it's slime-colored, but also due to the sacrilege of its body kit.
The wideboy treatment extends the fenders and adds intakes everywhere. Sure, there have been racing versions of the F355, but none of them looked like this. After digitally lowering his beast onto sports suspension, the artist insisted on oversized wheels and tires.
The aero is apparently taken from the 599XX, specifically the rear diffuser and integrated exhausts. But we think that's a bit overkill for the F355. This car is more about the analog driving experience than setting lap records.
It's not a discount supercar experience either. The interior is covered in nice leather while the small V8 sounds as good as anything, electrocuting your ears once you rev it out to 8k. Did we mention Jeremy Clarkson had one? Now, if you don't mind, we have a bitcoin mine to go rob.
There are no bad angles on this supercar. It's even got the pop-up headlights which are basically the whole reason some Japanese cars are cool. However, we've noticed a trend with the RX-8 and NA MX-5 where JDM fans are modernizing their lights with strips of LEDs, and that's what happened in this rendering.
Brad Builds worked his digital magic to give us a Ferrari that probably won't exist in the real world, not just because it's slime-colored, but also due to the sacrilege of its body kit.
The wideboy treatment extends the fenders and adds intakes everywhere. Sure, there have been racing versions of the F355, but none of them looked like this. After digitally lowering his beast onto sports suspension, the artist insisted on oversized wheels and tires.
The aero is apparently taken from the 599XX, specifically the rear diffuser and integrated exhausts. But we think that's a bit overkill for the F355. This car is more about the analog driving experience than setting lap records.
It's not a discount supercar experience either. The interior is covered in nice leather while the small V8 sounds as good as anything, electrocuting your ears once you rev it out to 8k. Did we mention Jeremy Clarkson had one? Now, if you don't mind, we have a bitcoin mine to go rob.