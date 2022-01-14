Andy Ruiz Jr Adds 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63 in Matte Bronze to His Collection

Andy Ruiz Jr has become the first Mexican heavyweight champion of the world, and, with great power comes a lot of fortune as well, and his rides how to show that. His latest addition to his collection is a beautiful matte bronze Mercedes-AMG G 63.
The professional boxer, who is also a world champion, bagged a $10 million net worth as of 2021, and, naturally, he enjoys having nice things. He doesn’t mind flexing either, and, a couple of years ago, he gave a tour of his massive garage in collaboration with Dank City. He's got some luxurious rides there.
Some of the most interesting were purchased in 2019, when Ruiz Jr added a camouflage wrapped Mercedes-Benz G 550 and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, both from famous dealership Champion Motoring.
Now, the boxer collaborated with them again, as they shared a look at his most recent acquisition: a brand-new, fully loaded 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63. The model is a one-of-one work with the dealership, and it comes in matte bronze paint. On the inside, the boxer opted for a red and black combination, with carbon fiber on the center console and steering wheel.
The German offroader offers both status and performance, and it’s highly popular among celebrities. Under the hood, AMG put a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which sends power to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, putting out 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). When it comes to speed, the G 63 commonly known as G-Wagen delivers again: it has an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).
As impressive on the inside as it is on the outside, the luxurious offroader will help the professional boxer travel in style.
