Andy Ruiz Jr Adds 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63 in Matte Bronze to His Collection

AMG

The professional boxer, who is also a world champion, bagged a $10 million net worth as of 2021, and, naturally, he enjoys having nice things. He doesn’t mind flexing either, and, a couple of years ago, he gave a tour of his massive garage in collaboration with Dank City. He's got some luxurious rides there.Some of the most interesting were purchased in 2019, when Ruiz Jr added a camouflage wrapped Mercedes-Benz G 550 and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, both from famous dealership Champion Motoring Now, the boxer collaborated with them again, as they shared a look at his most recent acquisition: a brand-new, fully loaded 2021 Mercedes-G 63. The model is a one-of-one work with the dealership, and it comes in matte bronze paint. On the inside, the boxer opted for a red and black combination, with carbon fiber on the center console and steering wheel.The German offroader offers both status and performance, and it’s highly popular among celebrities . Under the hood, AMG put a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which sends power to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, putting out 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). When it comes to speed, the G 63 commonly known as G-Wagen delivers again: it has an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).As impressive on the inside as it is on the outside, the luxurious offroader will help the professional boxer travel in style.