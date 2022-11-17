Rapper Slim Thug’s Garage Also Includes a Few Moderns: Lambo, Maybach, and Rolls-Royce

Rapper Slim Thug has described himself as a gearhead on numerous occasions and he doesn’t let his followers forget that. Now, he has just put the spotlight on his moderns, and the list includes a Lambo, a Rolls-Royce, and a Maybach.
With an estimated net worth of around $2 million as of 2022, rapper Slim Thug, whose real name is Stayve Jerome Thomas, has invested a lot of his money in cars. Be they classic or modern, as long as they’re black, they have a place in his garage.
The rapper often shows his garage on his social media account, focusing on his ride of the day. But in his most recent short clip posted on Thursday, November 17, on his Instagram Stories, we get a look at his modern, powerful cars. Which, obviously, are all painted black.
The first one we notice is a Lamborghini Urus, which is one of the fastest SUVs out there. It's got a 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood, rated at 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The Sant'Agata Bolognese brand claims it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph (360 kph). It was also his ride of the night, as shown in an earlier video.
Parked next to it is a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, which combines luxury and power. Its 4.0-liter V8 puts out 550 horsepower (558 ps) and 537 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque. It needs 4.9 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, reaching a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
A Cadillac Escalade is up next, riding on aftermarket wheels from Forgiato, and there is also a Ram 1500 TRX, fitted with Forgiato wheels as well. Although the majority of his black modern cars are SUVs, among them, there was also a sedan, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, which recently made an appearance on his social media after it received a ceramic coat treatment.
Although it’s not visible in the short clip, on the other side of the garage, you can find the rest of his collection, all classics, which you can see here.
The rapper often shows his garage on his social media account, focusing on his ride of the day. But in his most recent short clip posted on Thursday, November 17, on his Instagram Stories, we get a look at his modern, powerful cars. Which, obviously, are all painted black.
The first one we notice is a Lamborghini Urus, which is one of the fastest SUVs out there. It's got a 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood, rated at 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The Sant'Agata Bolognese brand claims it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph (360 kph). It was also his ride of the night, as shown in an earlier video.
Parked next to it is a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, which combines luxury and power. Its 4.0-liter V8 puts out 550 horsepower (558 ps) and 537 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque. It needs 4.9 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, reaching a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
A Cadillac Escalade is up next, riding on aftermarket wheels from Forgiato, and there is also a Ram 1500 TRX, fitted with Forgiato wheels as well. Although the majority of his black modern cars are SUVs, among them, there was also a sedan, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, which recently made an appearance on his social media after it received a ceramic coat treatment.
Although it’s not visible in the short clip, on the other side of the garage, you can find the rest of his collection, all classics, which you can see here.