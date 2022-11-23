Professional Boxer Devin Haney Upgrades His Lamborghini Urus With Under-Glow Kit

Less than a month ago, American professional boxer and lightweight champion Devin Haney added a white Lamborghini Urus to his collection. Not long after, he took it to a service for some upgrades. The list of mods included an under-glow LED lights kit.
In late October, Champion Motoring, a dealership from San Diego, California, revealed that professional boxer Devin Haney splashed on a Lamborghini Urus. The Urus, which is the only SUV in Lamborghini’s current lineup, is a popular choice among celebrities, athletes, and other high-profile names, so there was nothing unusual about him getting one.
What was unusual was that it came in a completely different color than the rest of his collection. Up until he purchased the Lamborghini, Haney seemed to prefer his rides with a black paint job, but the Urus changed it all, as it came with a white exterior and a bright cabin finished in yellow.
It looks like this wasn’t colorful enough because the lightweight champion took his SUV to Elite Audio Customs Collisions auto shop from Las Vegas, Nevada, for some upgrades.
Based on a series of short videos posted on the shop’s official Instagram account, the 24-year-old chose a custom sub enclosure in the same white-yellow interior color scheme, with his name on it.
And since the Lambo is as different as it gets from the rest of his collection, Haney also went one step further, adding a custom LED under-glow kit to make his high-performance SUV as colorful as it gets. The professional boxer seemed pleased with the glowing result, re-sharing the videos on his Instagram Stories.
Prior to the Lamborghini Urus, Haney owned a Mercedes-AMG G 63, a Range Rover, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a Mercedes-Maybach S 580, all black.
Besides all his cars, Haney recently received a Can-Am from his girlfriend, India Love, for his 24th birthday, on November 17. But that one doesn't have under-glow LED lights... yet.
