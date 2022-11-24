For Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams Christmas Came Early With a Rolls-Royce Cullinan

We’re a month away from “the best time of the year,” the moment you get some days off, relax with the family, eat a lot, and receive presents. Well, Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams decided to start with the presents earlier, so he bought himself a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Early this March, football star Davante Adams signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, following several seasons with the Green Bay Packers. That is no small feat, because it allows him to live a very comfortable life. And treat himself from time to time.
A month ahead of Christmas, Davante Adams decided it was time to add a luxury SUV to his collection, so he naturally went for a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
He contacted Champion Motoring, a dealership from San Diego, California, with which he previously worked several times before. Luckily, the dealership had several options for sale, including one posted on November 19. And on November 23, they already agreed to a deal and the dealership edited the description to reveal the new owner.
Davante's new ride is a 2022 model year, with an elegant white exterior and "tempest on lemon" interior, fitted with 26-inch aftermarket wheels from Avant Garde Wheels.
There's no indication there were any changes to the engine, so it most likely kept its 6.75-liter V12 in stock configuration. The power unit sends 562 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Thanks to these figures, the Rolls can roll from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Adams previously worked with Champion Motoring on several occasions, treating himself to a silver satin Lamborghini Aventador Roadster and a matte white Lamborghini Urus.
His latest visit there was a couple of months ago, when he bought a white Cadillac Escalade for his wife, Devanne. And now they have matching SUVs.
