Rapper 6ix9ine Stands on a Blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan Because He’s the “King of New York”

If you’re ever in a predicament and don’t know how else to pose for the ‘Gram, rapper 6ix9ine has your back. In a new post, the rapper stood on a blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan, next to a private jet, proclaiming himself the “King of New York.”
Rapper 6ix9ine, whose name is Daniel Hernandez, has landed in New York and had a lot of expensive things around him to prove he’s doing great. Actually, it's more than that, because the rapper feels like, thanks to everything he achieved, he’s the unofficial king of New York.
In a short video posted on social media, he gets out of a blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan with an orange interior, saying that "The King of New York is back. The king returning back home." He couldn't miss the opportunity to brag about his wealth, showing stacks of cash on the hood of the luxury SUV, with a handful of iced-out timepieces, plus several bags of more purchases. Behind him, there was another SUV and what seems to be a Gulfstream aircraft.
The rapper, who is a fan of colorful rides (see his colorful Lamborghini Aventador SVJ), seems to have opted for the utmost luxury in New York, both for the aircraft and his ride.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan, introduced in 2018, is the only SUV in the British luxury car manufacturer's current lineup, which makes it even more desirable. It's designed for maximum comfort, with quite a performance. Under the hood lies a 6.75-liter V12 engine, rated at 562 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Cullinan only needs 5.2 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from naught and reaches a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
And while 6ix9ine is far from being the King of New York, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a royal-appropriate vehicle.
