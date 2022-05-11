Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Washes Cars on His Birthday, Gives Workers $50K

Celebrating a birthday is all about spending time with the people you love, and, why not, receiving presents. But Tekashi 6ix9ine didn’t want any of that and decided to give back, volunteering to wash cars and giving $50k to the car wash workers.
It might just be that the ghosts of his past choices are haunting him, but Tekashi 6ix9ine wants to give back as much as he can. Less than two weeks ago, the rapper shared a video of how he was handing out $10,000 in cash to “some kids who were getting out of school.” At the time, he was driving his custom Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
For his 26th birthday on May 8, the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, didn’t want to sit around or throw a major, star-studded birthday bash. Instead, he decided to volunteer at a car wash. He documented it all on his social media, saying that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to take a day off on their birthdays.
He captioned the video: “Happy Birthday To Me.” At the end of the video, he gave away $50,000 “to hard-working people that go to work every day on their birthday.” He added: “I’m nothing special. Everybody want to drink like a Mexican till it’s time to work like one.” He even spoke Spanish to the workers as he handed out the money.
We didn’t fail to notice the irony that the rapper had arrived at his “job” in a yellow McLaren 720S. The supercar, which seems to be among his favorites, is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that sends 710 horsepower (720 ps) and a maximum torque of 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) to the rear axle via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Which sounds like a birthday treat in itself.
In his garage, Tekashi 6ix9ine hosts a lot of expensive models, including another McLaren, the 570S, a paint-splattered Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a red Rolls-Royce Wraith, a colorful Chevrolet Tahoe, and a Bentley Continental GTC.
