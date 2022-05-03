Tory Lanez Hops on the Hood of His Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Jokes His Dog Hates It

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan isn’t exactly the kind of vehicle you’d think of when you say “swag.” But the truth is, a lot of celebrities use it just for that. Just like Tory Lanez.
With a starting price of over $350,000, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the British luxury manufacturer’s first SUV, offers the utmost comfort, which makes it a top choice not only for celebrities, but for everyone who wants to show off their status. And can afford it, that is.
But coming back to famous people, they’re on the road all the time, be it for concerts, gigs, or other engagements. So, when they need to travel, they want to do it fast and with plenty of comfort. And let’s face it, it’s great for showing off.
Tory Lanez posed with a white Cullinan for his latest post on Instagram. But he didn’t want a typical standing-right-next-to-the-car shot. S, he wondered: "What would make me look different?" And he came up with this. He stood on the hood of the luxury SUV, wearing a very colorful outfit. His dog, Charlie, a French bulldog, was also very curious as to why his dog dad was up there. And the “Chauffeur” singer addressed that in the caption. He wrote: “Charlie hates when i take pics from up here lmao.”
In one of the shots, the rapper casually sat on the hood, looking at the camera, while his dog stood nearby.
The Cullinan is put in motion by the company's powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine. Paired up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit cranks out 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), delivered to all wheels.
The SUV, which has an imposing exterior, is able to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
More than three weeks ago, the rapper took delivery of a McLaren 720S, which he promptly introduced on social media, sharing his “baby” had arrived. He didn’t stand on the McLaren, though. And he'd better not.
But coming back to famous people, they’re on the road all the time, be it for concerts, gigs, or other engagements. So, when they need to travel, they want to do it fast and with plenty of comfort. And let’s face it, it’s great for showing off.
Tory Lanez posed with a white Cullinan for his latest post on Instagram. But he didn’t want a typical standing-right-next-to-the-car shot. S, he wondered: "What would make me look different?" And he came up with this. He stood on the hood of the luxury SUV, wearing a very colorful outfit. His dog, Charlie, a French bulldog, was also very curious as to why his dog dad was up there. And the “Chauffeur” singer addressed that in the caption. He wrote: “Charlie hates when i take pics from up here lmao.”
In one of the shots, the rapper casually sat on the hood, looking at the camera, while his dog stood nearby.
The Cullinan is put in motion by the company's powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine. Paired up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit cranks out 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), delivered to all wheels.
The SUV, which has an imposing exterior, is able to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
More than three weeks ago, the rapper took delivery of a McLaren 720S, which he promptly introduced on social media, sharing his “baby” had arrived. He didn’t stand on the McLaren, though. And he'd better not.