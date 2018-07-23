Rapper Tekashi69 Kidnapped from Friend’s Car, Pistol Whipped, Robbed

NYC rapper Tekashi69, 69 for short, is known for many things: his music and meteoric rise to fame, his rainbow-colored hair, his gold chains and grillz, his hatred of established brands and his bragging that no one can mess with him.

8 photos



The same media outlet notes that the rapper offered 2, very different stories for how the attack went down. The one he told his friends and family makes him look more badass, so we’re going to go with the one he told the cops.



Apparently, Tekashi and a pal were sitting in



They drove to the rapper’s home and forced him to call the mother of his child, telling her to come down with the jewelry they had inside. The initial report says $750,000 worth of jewelry was stolen, but the woman and the child weren’t hurt.



After the robbery, the rapper told the police he managed to escape. “He checked himself into the hospital. Our sources say they have no idea how Tekashi was injured,” TMZ adds.



In the initial report, the rapper claimed the attack happened as he was pulling in his driveway and that he was pistol whipped by 2 thugs while a third rummaged through the house, stealing all the bling he could find. Then, the 3 drove with the rapper in the backseat for another while, before he jumped out of the moving car and flagged down a motorist to stop and call 911.



Tekashi also initially claimed the man who called the police dropped him at an intersection, from where he took himself to the hospital. It seems that the last item on the list finally caught up with him: in the early hours of Sunday morning, 69 (real name, Daniel Hernandez) was kidnapped, driven around town by his attackers, pistol whipped and eventually robbed. He is currently in hospital, recovering from the injuries sustained, TMZ reports.The same media outlet notes that the rapper offered 2, very different stories for how the attack went down. The one he told his friends and family makes him look more badass, so we’re going to go with the one he told the cops.Apparently, Tekashi and a pal were sitting in a Chevy Tahoe at a Brooklyn intersection, waiting for the green light, when the attack happened. Two hooded, armed thugs pulled the rapper out of the car from the back seat, and dragged him into their own vehicle, before speeding off.They drove to the rapper’s home and forced him to call the mother of his child, telling her to come down with the jewelry they had inside. The initial report says $750,000 worth of jewelry was stolen, but the woman and the child weren’t hurt.After the robbery, the rapper told the police he managed to escape. “He checked himself into the hospital. Our sources say they have no idea how Tekashi was injured,” TMZ adds.In the initial report, the rapper claimed the attack happened as he was pulling in his driveway and that he was pistol whipped by 2 thugs while a third rummaged through the house, stealing all the bling he could find. Then, the 3 drove with the rapper in the backseat for another while, before he jumped out of the moving car and flagged down a motorist to stop and call 911.Tekashi also initially claimed the man who called the police dropped him at an intersection, from where he took himself to the hospital.