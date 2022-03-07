Tekashi 6ix9ine Drives Out in Florida in a Normal, Black Painted McLaren 720S

Over the weekend, Tekashi 6ix9ine was spotted in Lake Worth, Florida, behind the wheel of a McLaren 720S. The rapper, who has gotten us used to insanely customized models, opted for a regular, black supercar for his weekend ride.
Daniel Hernandez is known professionally as 6ix9ine and formerly as Tekashi69. Despite his ongoing legal drama, the rapper can still pride himself on an $8 million net worth, and he loves to flaunt his expensive lifestyle.
With a lot of colorful wraps for his supercars, which are worth around $2 million, it’s a surprise to see him in the driver’s seat of a very normal-colored car. The vehicle in question is a McLaren 720S and it’s painted black.
The supercar was revealed in 2017 at the Geneva International Motor Show. The 720S is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that sends 710 horsepower (720 ps) and a maximum torque of 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) to the rear axle via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
With figures like these, you can expect the British supercar to perform, and it does. The 720S is able to sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds and it has a top speed of 212 mph (341 kph).
The 25-year-old rapper was photographed by a fan while making a short stop at a shop in Lake Worth, Palm Beach County, Florida. This comes just a couple of days after the news broke out that a judge denied his request to end supervised release. In April 2020, Hernandez was able to get out of prison with a supervised release and community service work.
In his garage, Tekashi 6ix9ine keeps a lot of expensive models, including a McLaren 570S, a paint-splattered Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a red Rolls-Royce Wraith, a colorful Chevrolet Tahoe, and a Bentley Continental GTC.
