Some McLaren Customers Will Be Offered a Hand-Painted Gulf Livery for Their Cars

If you are a fan of the legendary Gulf livery, you will be happy to know that the brand has been reunited with McLaren back in July 2020. Since then, the companies have worked together on oil specifications, which has led to the Gulf Formula Elite becoming the new first fill lubricant in all McLaren Automotive supercars and hypercars.
In other words, it means that all McLaren vehicles that are built in the McLaren Production Center in Woking will have Gulf Formula Elite oil in them when leaving the factory.
Moreover, their owner's manuals will have Gulf Formula Elite as the recommended oil brand. Not all engines built by McLaren will use the same kind of oil, so workshop specialists will have to turn to official recommendations to get the right kind.
Since McLaren is an exotic vehicle brand, most owners never bother changing the oil themselves. It can be done, obviously, but it takes a bit more effort and dedication when compared to a regular vehicle, and a mistake made in the process may lead to more expensive consequences than taking it to a specialist.
Moreover, the collaboration between McLaren and Gulf will be underlined at the former's PURE events, which are dedicated to customers and take place around the world. The new first fill lubricant supplier will have its branding present at all events organized by the brand from Surrey.
McLaren Automotive has also announced that an exclusive number of customers will be offered the possibility of having their cars hand-painted by Mclaren Special Operations in Gulf liveries and colors that echo the famous McLaren F1 GTR Le Mans racecar from the 1990s.
For the moment, McLaren has not specified what criteria must be met for a customer to be offered the option of getting their vehicle hand-painted in Gulf liveries. Other models were previously shown in Gulf liveries.
