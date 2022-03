Tristan Jass Bought Himself a New 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid to Replace His Old Model 3

People began taking notice when he started posting these ridiculous acrobatic layups on his social media, but it soon became obvious that he was more than just a one trick pony. Jass is a highly talented hooper, capable of creating his own shot in several ways. He’s also a solid shooter and his ball handling skills are off the chain.In between posting a couple of sick new moves with the basketball on Instagram, T-Jass took the time to share a few images of his latest purchase, a brand-new 2022 Tesla Model X.“Put in lots of hours for this... New whip!” - he said, while also using an emoji to express how grateful he is for being able to afford such a car. Jass was actually in a car accident last year in August, when his Tesla Model 3 got totaled. Thankfully, he managed to walk away without any injuries.As for his new ride, it’s clearly the latest Model X version, and at first, it was a little difficult to say whether it’s the Long-Range model or the Plaid, seen as how they look identical.What we can tell you is that he went with a Solid Black exterior, which is a $1,500 optional extra, plus stock 20-inch Cyberstream wheels . Personally, I’m surprised he didn’t go for the 22-inch Turbine wheels, but maybe he wasn’t too thrilled about spending an additional $5,500 just on larger wheels.As for the interior, it’s the dual-tone black and white configuration with what appears to be Carbon Fiber trim, which is why I feel confident saying this is the Plaid . If it was the Long-Range model, the black and white interior would have had Walnut trim instead of Carbon Fiber.The 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid is priced from $120,440.