autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's EV Month  
Car reviews:
 

Tristan Jass Bought Himself a New 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid to Replace His Old Model 3

Home > News > Athletes
7 Mar 2022, 15:59 UTC ·
Who just bought a Tesla Model X, you ask? It’s understandable if you’ve never heard of Tristan Jass. He’s not a professional athlete or a Hollywood star. However, the kid is equally as popular on social media as many of your favorite celebrities. He’s a genuine viral sensation among basketball enthusiasts, with 3.05 million subscribers on YouTube and 2 million followers on Instagram.
YouTube sensation Tristan Jass and his new Tesla Model X Plaid 7 photos
YouTube sensation Tristan Jass and his new Tesla Model X PlaidYouTube sensation Tristan Jass and his new Tesla Model X PlaidYouTube sensation Tristan Jass and his new Tesla Model X PlaidYouTube sensation Tristan Jass and his new Tesla Model X PlaidYouTube sensation Tristan Jass and his new Tesla Model X PlaidYouTube sensation Tristan Jass and his new Tesla Model X Plaid
People began taking notice when he started posting these ridiculous acrobatic layups on his social media, but it soon became obvious that he was more than just a one trick pony. Jass is a highly talented hooper, capable of creating his own shot in several ways. He’s also a solid shooter and his ball handling skills are off the chain.

In between posting a couple of sick new moves with the basketball on Instagram, T-Jass took the time to share a few images of his latest purchase, a brand-new 2022 Tesla Model X.

“Put in lots of hours for this... New whip!” - he said, while also using an emoji to express how grateful he is for being able to afford such a car. Jass was actually in a car accident last year in August, when his Tesla Model 3 got totaled. Thankfully, he managed to walk away without any injuries.

As for his new ride, it’s clearly the latest Model X version, and at first, it was a little difficult to say whether it’s the Long-Range model or the Plaid, seen as how they look identical.

What we can tell you is that he went with a Solid Black exterior, which is a $1,500 optional extra, plus stock 20-inch Cyberstream wheels. Personally, I’m surprised he didn’t go for the 22-inch Turbine wheels, but maybe he wasn’t too thrilled about spending an additional $5,500 just on larger wheels.

As for the interior, it’s the dual-tone black and white configuration with what appears to be Carbon Fiber trim, which is why I feel confident saying this is the Plaid. If it was the Long-Range model, the black and white interior would have had Walnut trim instead of Carbon Fiber.

The 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid is priced from $120,440.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
celebrity celebrity car electric electric cars tristan jass Tesla Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Plaid
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories