Tristan Jass Bought Himself a New 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid to Replace His Old Model 3

Who just bought a Tesla Model X, you ask? It’s understandable if you’ve never heard of Tristan Jass. He’s not a professional athlete or a Hollywood star. However, the kid is equally as popular on social media as many of your favorite celebrities. He’s a genuine viral sensation among basketball enthusiasts, with 3.05 million subscribers on YouTube and 2 million followers on Instagram.
People began taking notice when he started posting these ridiculous acrobatic layups on his social media, but it soon became obvious that he was more than just a one trick pony. Jass is a highly talented hooper, capable of creating his own shot in several ways. He’s also a solid shooter and his ball handling skills are off the chain.
In between posting a couple of sick new moves with the basketball on Instagram, T-Jass took the time to share a few images of his latest purchase, a brand-new 2022 Tesla Model X.
“Put in lots of hours for this... New whip!” - he said, while also using an emoji to express how grateful he is for being able to afford such a car. Jass was actually in a car accident last year in August, when his Tesla Model 3 got totaled. Thankfully, he managed to walk away without any injuries.
As for his new ride, it’s clearly the latest Model X version, and at first, it was a little difficult to say whether it’s the Long-Range model or the Plaid, seen as how they look identical.
What we can tell you is that he went with a Solid Black exterior, which is a $1,500 optional extra, plus stock 20-inch Cyberstream wheels. Personally, I’m surprised he didn’t go for the 22-inch Turbine wheels, but maybe he wasn’t too thrilled about spending an additional $5,500 just on larger wheels.
As for the interior, it’s the dual-tone black and white configuration with what appears to be Carbon Fiber trim, which is why I feel confident saying this is the Plaid. If it was the Long-Range model, the black and white interior would have had Walnut trim instead of Carbon Fiber.
The 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid is priced from $120,440.
