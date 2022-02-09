CGI BMW E30 AeroDisc Wagon Doesn't Look Out of Place With GT3, 720S, and STO

Older models usually do not bode well alongside contemporary supercars. It is even more far-fetched to imagine that a family-oriented grocery getter will look good in such a pristine two-door company. And yet...
Somehow, there is at least one automotive pixel master that managed to pull this off. Shashank Das, the virtual artist better known as sdesyn on social media, is thoroughly progressing through the phases of a cool aftermarket contest.
Just recently, the CGI expert presented his followers with his entry for round three of the Rotiform AeroDisc Competition. Anyone at least somewhat familiar with the world of aftermarket customization has probably heard of these quirky monoblock wheel packages. They are an easy way to rework your vehicle, complete with custom graphics that deliver any look the owner wants.
Offered on many 18- and 19-inch Rotiform wheels, like the LAS-R, BUC-M, and RSE monoblocks, the pack is also a huge darling of the automotive virtual realm. Naturally, the pixel master created a personal line called AeroDisc “Technic.” One that is labeled as his “interpretation of technical graphics for motorsport.” Alas, the CGI expert also wanted it feasible for cool street-tuned looks.
And a simple aftermarket wheel design almost always never cuts it. So, there are a few model examples that also arrived in swanky CGI form. Interestingly, although the author expressly says that his new AeroDisc “Technic” style comes in just four colors (white, pink, green, and black), there is even a decidedly yellow interpretation for the Porsche 911 GT3.
Still, that one – or even the Huracan STO and McLaren 720S – are not the ones that steal the show. Instead, the vehicle that seems to be the icing on the cake is an old BMW E30 station wagon. The 1982 to 1994 BMW 3 Series Estate certainly does not feel ashamed of the high-ranking supercar company. And there is no reason to, given the neat restomod interpretation.
Frankly, the one that seems out of place here is actually Volkswagen’s Golf R...
