Tesla Model S Plaid and McLaren 720S Go Drag Racing in the Wet, and It's a Close One

Any Tesla that can run the quarter-mile in sub-10 seconds is a Plaid, and this Model S managed to do it in 9.39 seconds, with a 147.18 mph (236.86 kph) exit speed, in the wet.
That’s right, the drag strip did not help it come close to the previous world record set by another example, which ran 9.08 seconds, at 154.10 mph (248 kph), but it did manage a very impressive time indeed, considering that the weather wasn’t ideal on that evening, at the Bradenton Motorsports Park, in Florida.
Just in case you forgot what the Tesla Model S Plaid is capable of, with a special resin covering the asphalt, we will remind you that it needs 1.99 seconds to sprint to 60 mph (97 kph). However, that’s not exactly from a standstill, as we recently learned, though it is mighty impressive for what is still a sedan, albeit with hypercar performance.
As for its ad-hoc rival, it was none other than the McLaren 720S. The British exotic model has made a solid name for itself by being ultra-fast in a straight-line, and not only, and for boasting more oomph than advertised. Officially, its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 develops 710 bhp and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque, enough for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds and a 212 mph (341 kph) top speed.
We know what you’re thinking, that the Macca stands no chance against the Model S Plaid, but the truth is that this example has been tuned to the teeth. Its exact output and torque are unknown, yet judging by how fast it was when it tried its luck against the Tesla, we are probably looking at a little over 1,000 horsepower. But which one was faster on that particular evening? The answer lies one mouse-click away.
