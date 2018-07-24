Surveillance Video Shows Moment Tekashi69 Was Kidnapped in Thugs’ Car

Rapper Tekashi69 was kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed of almost $750,000 worth of jewelry in Brooklyn, New York. His story is now backed up by surveillance video from a camera near his home.
In his story to the police, the rapper, who also goes by the name 69 or 6ix9ine (because regular spelling just plain sucks!), claimed he was taken from a friend’s Chevrolet Tahoe, as it was sitting at a red light in Brooklyn.
He was forced into the attackers’ car and driven back to his home, where they made him call his girlfriend and have her come down with the jewelry. He somehow managed to escape and take himself to the hospital, because he was injured after being pistol whipped.
To his pals, 69 (real name, Daniel Hernandez) claimed he was taken from outside his home. He was pulling in the driveway when he was attacked, pistol whipped and then driven around town aimlessly – but not before 1 of the 3 men went into the house to steal jewelry.
According to TMZ, there’s surveillance video that confirms the latter story: the rapper was taken from his own driveway, as he had just pulled in after a long day shooting for a new video.
“We're told the footage shows the suspects' vehicle outside the rapper's home, but it's too far away to identify who the men are,” the celebrity publication says.
Speaking with the same media outlet, Tekashi denies he set up the entire thing as some sick publicity stunt to promote his new music. He argues that he wouldn’t make $750K in jewelry disappear just for some media attention, especially since he doesn’t need it.
He says he blacked out after he was pistol whipped and woke up in another car, in the backseat. He managed to escape by jumping from it, and he flagged down another driver, who called 911.
The strange part about 69’s claim that he was set up because his attackers knew exactly where to find him lies in the fact that 69 himself made his address public. He even taunted his enemies on social media, telling them they knew where to find him. Apparently, they really did know.
