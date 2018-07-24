VW Scirocco R Has Extreme Nurburgring Rollover Crash, Driver Gets Herself Out

The Green Hell stayed true to its nickname over the weekend, claiming another machine. We're talking about a Volkswagen Scirocco, which was involved in what had to be the most vicious rollover crash we've seen all year. The accident has been caught on camera and even watching it is not for the faint-hearted.

10 photos



Alas, this time around the error turned into a disaster, as the car went uber-wide. Bad luck also played a role, as the vehicle barely missed the tire wall (it actually hit it, but only slightly, so this didn't help), plowing into the metallic element on the side of the track.



As a result, the



"Unbelievably, the driver was oke and able to get our of her car herself," we are being told.



Judging by the damage sustained by the car, this has been totaled - you'll be able to take a look at the car from all angles towards the end of the clip documenting the adventure.



The lesson to be learned from the accident we have here? Always match your pace to your track and car knowledge.



Metzgesfeld seems to be the track section that saw the Vee-Dub crashing - thanks to the piece of footage below, we can notice the machine entering a corner and understeering, but the problem doesn't seem to alert the driver, who makes the same mistake in the following corner - we're not sure whether the one behind the wheel chose not to deccelerate all that much for the second corner or if the slight track-out moment experienced through the first twist meant the car didn't have enough time to brake.Alas, this time around the error turned into a disaster, as the car went uber-wide. Bad luck also played a role, as the vehicle barely missed the tire wall (it actually hit it, but only slightly, so this didn't help), plowing into the metallic element on the side of the track.As a result, the Volkswagen Scirocco was started rolling, completing multiple revolutions before it came to a halt on its roof. Fortunately, the driver walked away from the accident, as the YouTuber behind the stunt explains"Unbelievably, the driver was oke and able to get our of her car herself," we are being told.Judging by the damage sustained by the car, this has been totaled - you'll be able to take a look at the car from all angles towards the end of the clip documenting the adventure.The lesson to be learned from the accident we have here? Always match your pace to your track and car knowledge.