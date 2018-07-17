autoevolution
 

BMW 3 Series Racecar Nurburgring Crash Almost Takes Out Passing Toyota 86

Since setting wheel on the Nurburgring in any sort of machine is guaranteed to deliver massive thrills, the sheer thought of racing on the Green Hell is enough to make an aficionado jump for joy. Nevertheless, one must never forget that the track likes to stay true to its name. And, as the driver of a BMW 3 Series racecar recently found out, this can mean a serious crash.
We're not sure how the man ended up going uber-wide into the Brunnchen bend, but we can see the car, a member of the E90 generation, ending up outside the track. The slippery surface underneath the car means the Bimmer's rear end stepped out.

The machine went sliding across the track, just as another 3 Series, this time an E36 and a Toyota 86 were following it. And, despite the driver's countersteering efforts, the Bavarian toy ended up kissing the guardrail on the other side of the circuit.

If things had ended there, this would've been the usual Nurburgring racing crash. However, they didn't. For one thing, the Bimmer recoiled back onto the track, while the driver of the 86 decided not to waste any time. The racer passed the E36 just as the crashed Bimmer came back onto the track, with the scene turning into a mild near crash.

Fortunately, we can see the driver of the smashes E90 stepping out of the vehicle, even though the man did enter an ambulance after the emergency responders reached the crash site.

Talking of near crashes, we'll remind you that we discussed an amazing one earlier today. You see, the Volkswagen I.D. R didn't just set a Goodwood Festival of Speed EV record, it also seemed to want to touch the hay during a different lap. Romain Dumas, the champion behind the wheel, managed to bring things back in line, but not without making everybody belive an accident would take place.

