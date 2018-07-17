autoevolution
 

Modded Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Drag Races Dodge Demon with Brutal Outcome

In theory, a drag race between a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 doesn't make sense, simply because we're talking a mid-9s car and a mid-11s machine. Nevertheless, things aren't all that simple in the real world and there are multiple reasons for that.
First of all, the Corvette Z06 vs. Challenger Demon battle we have here involves a tuned Chevy. And while we're not aware of the mods fitted to the GM machine, the 1,320 feet time it delivers indicated is pack moderate goodies.

It's worth mentioning that the rivals got together at the drag strip, thus keeping things safe and benefiting from the prepped surface of the track.

Of course, not both drivers managed to make the most out of their machines, but we'll stop the details here, as we don't want to ruin the giggles of the video - note that the piece of footage showcasing the brawl includes all the numbers you need to tell the winner.

Speaking of the Dodge Demon, we'll remind you that the official quarter-mile time of the muscle beasts sits at 9.65 seconds. Nevertheless, the best runs recorded so far haven't gone below the 9.9s mark.

In fact, the general opinion is that we'll have to wait for the fall to see the Demon delivering on its promise, with the weather currently preventing the machine to fully achieve its goal.

However, despite the Demon packing an automatic tranny and sprinting special Nitto drag radials, the driver can make quite a difference.

P.S.: Since we're talking about the Demon, we'll remind you that we delivered another drag stunt featuring the Mopar halo car earlier today. The Demon battled a Lamborghini Huracan, with both drivers appearing to know what they were doing. It's worth noting that the same Huracan also duked it out with a 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody.

