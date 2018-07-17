Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races Dodge Demon, Start Dictates Winner

When it comes to drag racing, one should never trust the figures, be they official or not. And the drag races we have here comes to deliver a brilliant example of this, showcasing a battle between the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the Lamborghini Huracan.

4 photos



We'll start with the theory, which tells us that the 610 hp incarnation of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine (this is the model we have here) is a mid-10s car.As for the Mopar machine, anybody with even a slight interest in the drag racing realm has seen the timeslip provided by Dodge , which shows a 9.65s run. As such, if we trusted the figures mentioned here, the supercar and the muscle car don't belong next to each other.However, if we look at the real-world performance of these machines, things turn out different. For instance, while the Huracan , with its all-paw hardware and its naturally aspirated V10, delivers pretty consistent results, the performance of the SRT halo car is more dependent on the element linking the pedals to the steering wheel.Now, as we mentioned in the intro, we've brought along a quarter-mile brawl showcasing the Challenger and the Huracan at work.Fortunately, the drivers of the two decided to keep things safe, so they took things to the drag strip, which means they also benefited from the prepped surface.And while you'll find the said drag race at the 4:00 point of the video below, the clip also sees the Lambo duking it out with another Challenger. This time around, we're refering to a Hellcat Widebody - the later fight awaits you at the 1:40 point of the video.Since the 6.2-liter blown HEMIs animating these machines come with menacing soundtracks, the aural part of the battles was also tight and we're inviting you to turn up the volume and be the judge of this.