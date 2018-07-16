McLaren 570S Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, The Unexpected Happens

British Spaceport to Be Built in Scotland

There are many combinations one would expect to meet at the drag strip. However, the McLaren 570S and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk isn't one of them. 4 photos SUV duking it out, which only goes to show this is an awesome time to be an aficionado.



The 570 hp Woking machine and the 707 hp Jeep engaged in a quarter-mile fight. Keep in mind that the winner is determined by the numbers delivered at the end of the run, so you shouldn't necessarily trust your eyes when it comes to such a battle.



For the record, the McLaren is a car that needs 10.5 seconds to complete the quarter-mile sprint, while the Trackhawk needs 11.6 seconds for the task. Of course, these numbers involve ideal conditions...



Since we've talked about the McLaren 570S and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in a drag racing context, you might want to know how the two did in other sprinting scenarios.



Well, we've brought you multiple drag battles involving the Macca and the uber-Jeep and we'll drop some examples below.



For instance, we recently



Oh, and here's the lifted sprinter



As for the 570S, the Brit also



Has the Macca fought the Dodge Demon? Of course, as we



