2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races 1,600 HP Nissan GT-R, Slaughter Happens

Yesterday, we showed you the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 drag racing the McLaren 720S. That was a race we have been eagerly anticipating for quite a while, but the ZR1 also battled other opponents and we are now here to give you the big picture. 5 photos



Keep in mind we're talking about a bone stock Corvette (down to the tires), with this packing the eight-speed automatic tranny and the ZTK aero package, which includes the massive rear wing.



Macca fight aside, the most spectacular battle, at least in our view, saw the C7 duking it out with a Nissan GT-R. However, this was no standard GT-T, as the machine had been dialed all the way to 1,600 hp at the wheels - this means the machine makes well above 1,800 ponies at the wheels.



As the Godzilla driver explains in the clip, their relationship is a decade old, with this Nissan having gone through plenty of tuning stages. Heck, the thing wasn't even taken to its maximum potential when it deliver the output mentioned above. The owner also talks about his car having held the R35 (quarter-mile) record for a while, but we'll remind you that GT-Rs can



The battle between the slab of America and the Japanese supercar awaits you at the 7:45 point of the clip below. However, the rest of the footage is also worthy of your attention, even if we leave the McLaren fight aside.



That's because the Corvette ZR1 also drag raced a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, with both opponents packing aftermarket goodies. Nevertheless, none of the two feature serious mods.



