2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races McLaren 720S, Demolition Ensues

Ever since the first examples of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 set wheel in the real world, we've been keeping a close eye on the uber-Chevy. This is how we brought you plenty of drag races involving the 'Vette, but there's one monster battle we haven't discussed until now. We're talking about the velocity fight between the C7 ZR1 and the McLaren 720S.

5 photos



To be more precise, the 755 hp front-engined animal and the 720 hp mid-engined beast duked it out at the Palm Beach International Raceway.



Now, before you jump to conclusions based on the official output numbers of the two, there are multiple things you need to consider.



For instance, the 720S' twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 has shown that it actually delivers somewhere between 750 and 800 hp (independent dyno runs have demonstrated this).



Then there's the scale footprint gap between the two - while the slab of America weighs in at 3,600 lbs, the Brit sits at about 3,180 lbs.



Oh, and let's not forget the transmission: the



Of course, we must also include the financial side of these supercars, since the McLaren costs more than double compared to the Chevrolet.



Nevertheless, these are all just numbers and they fade away when the two go screaming down the track (especially if we're talking about the voice of the supercharged 6.2-liter LT5 motor).



The velocity tools engaged in both standing and rolling start stunt, so the piece of footage showcasing their encounter delivers a clear conclusion.



P.S.: For the fun of it, here's a 2019 ZR1



