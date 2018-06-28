Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Skoda Octavia RS Ruined in Nurburgring Fluid Spill Crash

There are many traps that await drivers who engage in Nurburgring Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) sessions, from the weather to the sometimes unexpected traffic. However, none of these is as fierce as fuild spills. And the latest example of such a stunt shows just vicious such episodes can be, with this involving a ruined Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and an also-destroyed Skoda Octavia RS.

The piece of footage documenting the dreadful adventure kicks off by showing the machine responsible for the slippery mess, namely an E36-generation BMW 3 Series Compact.We can clearly see the Bimmer spilling fluid onto the track and it doesn't take long before the effects show. To be more precise, the vehicle that approached the slippery corner at full pace meet the guardrail.So while certain cars managed to avoid problems by not carrying too much speed into the bend, we can't say the same about a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 . The sixth-gen Camaro entered the curve at full speed, with the muscle beast simply sliding off the track. The sixth-gen ZL1 bounced off the guardrail, indicating the severity of the impact.And it didn't take long before a Skoda Octavia RS went through a similar ordeal - be they rear- or front-wheel-drive machines, the inertia of the go-fast vehicles simply saw them going wide into the barrier.Thankfully for the occupants of the vehicle, the Skoda Octavia RS was traveling considerably slower than the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 when it entered the problematic bend, which is why the first's impact was ligther.It's worth noting that the driver of the BMW is responsible for these problems. And especially since the accidents were caught on camera, we're expecting the whole situation to be sorted out - here's to hoping the drivers and any potential occupants of the Chevy and the Skoda walked away unharmed.